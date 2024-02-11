The Middle East Crisis | The US struck again against the Houthis in Yemen

The strike by the US Armed Forces targeted unmanned ships and missiles.

United States says it has struck again against Houthi rebels in Yemen. According to the command center (Centcom) responsible for the operations of the US armed forces in the Middle East, the attacks were carried out on Saturday afternoon between three and four o'clock Finnish time.

According to a statement from the US Armed Forces, the strikes targeted two unmanned ships and three anti-ship missiles north of the city of Hodeida. According to the United States, the Houthi rebels were preparing to use them in their attacks on ships sailing in the Red Sea.

Iran's supported Houthi rebels confirmed on Saturday that 17 fighters have been killed in recent attacks, reports news agency AFP.

Houthi rebels launched attacks in the Red Sea last November, after which US and British strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen have increased. The attacks have targeted, for example, weapons depots, missile and launch systems, air defense systems and research facilities.

The United States and Britain said in early February in a joint statementthat the aim of the strikes is to defuse tensions and stabilize the situation in the Red Sea.