The Middle East Crisis | The United States has carried out several airstrikes in Syria and Iraq

United States has carried out several airstrikes in Syria and Iraq on Friday, according to several US media and, among others, the news agency Reuters.

The strikes are in response to a drone strike in Jordan last Sunday that killed three US soldiers and injured around 40. It was the first fatal strike against US forces since fighting between Israel and Hamas broke out in October. US retaliation was expected.

The United States has blamed Iran-backed forces operating in Syria and Iraq for the attack. Iran has denied any involvement in the Jordan attack.

According to Reuters, the US airstrikes targeted more than 85 targets related to Iran's Revolutionary Guard and armed groups that support it. According to the US military, the attacks hit, among other things, command centers and missile and drone warehouses, Reuters reports.

According to the Syrian media, several people were killed and wounded in the attacks.

President of the United States Joe Biden commented on the attacks in a recent statement, Reuters reports.

“Our counterattack started today. It will continue in the places we choose, when we decide. The United States does not want to be part of a conflict in the Middle East or elsewhere in the world. But for the information of those who try to harm us: if you hurt an American, we will respond,” Biden stated.

The previous day, Biden had attended the funeral of soldiers who died in Jordan at Dover Air Force Base.