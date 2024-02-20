Tuesday, February 20, 2024
The Middle East Crisis | The UN Security Council will vote on the Gaza ceasefire – the US has threatened to oppose

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 20, 2024
in World Europe
0
The Middle East Crisis | The UN Security Council will vote on the Gaza ceasefire – the US has threatened to oppose

The cease-fire resolution also opposes the forced relocation of the Palestinian population and demands the release of the hostages of the extremist organization Hamas.

of the UN the Security Council is scheduled to vote today on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The United States has threatened to veto the adoption of the resolution.

The resolution also opposes the forced relocation of the Palestinian population and demands the release of the hostages of the extremist organization Hamas.

The vote below, Israeli soldiers are preparing for an operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where about 1.4 million people have fled.

Israel has said it will begin its assault on Rafah next month unless Hamas releases the remaining hostages by the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

