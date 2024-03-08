The Middle East Crisis | Finland sends a maximum of seven soldiers to the Red Sea

Finland plans to send soldiers to secure shipping in the Red Sea.

Finland send a total of no more than seven soldiers for crisis management operations in the Red Sea. Tp-utva, or the foreign and security policy ministerial committee of the president and the government, outlined the issue at its meeting on Friday.

According to Tp-utva, Finland participates in the EUNAVFOR ASPIDES operation with a maximum of five soldiers and in the Prosperity Guardian operation with a maximum of two soldiers. The soldiers work in operations staff positions.

Houthi rebels have been disrupting shipping in the area and hitting ships for months. According to the rebels, they are supporting the Palestinians in Gaza with their attacks.

European Union messenger ships to the Red Sea in February to protect the passage of merchant ships from attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

Swedish boat already in February will send a maximum of ten staff officers to the area.