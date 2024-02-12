Monday, February 12, 2024
The Middle East Crisis | Biden: Efforts are being made to negotiate a ceasefire of at least six weeks with Gaza

February 12, 2024
During the ceasefire, hostages would be released.

of the United States president Joe Biden said on Monday that efforts are being made to negotiate a ceasefire lasting at least six weeks in the Gaza Strip, during which the hostages would also be released.

Biden commented on the situation in the Middle East at a joint press conference with the King of Jordan at the White House Abdullah's with.

Biden also said that civilians in the town of Rafah, near the Egyptian border, must be protected. Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the country's armed forces to prepare a ground attack on Rafah. There are up to a million Palestinians in the region.

