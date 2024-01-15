The Middle East Crisis | A US-owned ship was fired upon by a missile in the Gulf of Aden

According to the US Armed Forces, the missile was fired from Yemen from an area controlled by the Houthi rebels. A total of three missiles were fired, of which only one reached the sea.

Aboard a missile was fired in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, says the British authority monitoring the safety of international maritime transport UKMTO.

According to UKMTO, the incident happened about 175 kilometers southeast of Yemen's most important port city, Aden.

The cargo ship named M/V Gibraltar Eagle is owned by the United States and sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands. Maritime security company Ambrey said a fire broke out on the ship. However, the ship remained seaworthy and the impact did not cause any injuries.

According to the US Armed Forces, the missile was fired from Yemen from an area controlled by the Houthi rebels. A total of three missiles were fired, of which only one reached the sea.

of Yemen In recent months, the Houthis have carried out attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea, which is located west of Yemen. The Gulf of Aden is located south of Yemen.

The Houthis have previously claimed to attack ships bound for Israeli ports because of the Gaza war. According to Ambrey, the vessel that has now been hit does not appear to have any connections to Israel.

However, on Monday, the Houthi rebels announced that they would expand their attacks on US ships as well. Houthi spokesman Nasruldeen Amer told Al-Jazeera on Monday that the US is losing its security at sea.

The United States and Britain carried out airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen last week, but the Houthis said they would continue to attack ships despite this.

Tightened the situation in the Red Sea is reflected in the area's shipping traffic. Qatar, located in the Persian Gulf, has suspended deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe via the Red Sea, the news agency reported Bloomberg on Monday.

According to the monitoring of the news agency, at least five Qatari LNG vessels have been stopped since Friday. However, the delay in transportation is not expected to cause gas shortages in Europe in the near future, as European gas storages are full. If the ships go around Africa, the transports will be delayed by several weeks.

About 13 percent of the LNG used in Western Europe came from Qatar last year.