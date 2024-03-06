The Middle East Crisis | A suspected Houthi rebel strike set a cargo ship on fire near Yemen

The Barbados-flagged ship True Confidence was hit by a missile and caught fire, the ship's owner and operator said, according to Reuters.

Suspect an attack by the Houthi rebels badly damaged a cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden near the port of Aden in Yemen on Wednesday, the news agencies Reuters and AP.

The ship's owner, True Confidence Shipping, is registered in Liberia, and its operator, Third January Maritime Ltd, is based in Greece, Reuters reports. The ship has no connection to the United States, the companies said in a statement, according to Reuters.

With the owner or the operator still had no information as of evening Finnish time about how the ship's 20 crew members and three guards survived the attack.

However, according to a Reuters source, three people were missing after the attack and four people were seriously injured in the fire.

AP also reported, based on anonymous sources, that people would have died as a result of the attack.

Another US defense official told Reuters that smoke could be seen rising from True Confidence. According to him, rescue boats were also seen near the ship.

Any the group has so far not claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have launched attacks against US and British cargo ships in the Red Sea in recent months. According to them, they carry out attacks to support Palestine against Israel.

The United States and Britain have carried out several strikes against the Houthis in response to the threat to shipping in the Red Sea.