Next Sunday, the activities of the fourth edition of the Transport Conference and Exhibition of the International Federation of Public Transport for the Middle East and North Africa 2022 will start under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The conference was organized by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, in partnership and cooperation with the International Federation of Public Transport, headquartered in Belgium, over three days at the Dubai World Trade Center, with the participation of 73 speakers, experts and academics in the public transport sector from 19 countries, while the conference is accompanied by an exhibition in which 40 institutions from 17 countries participate. .

The conference agenda includes 13 discussion sessions that highlight several key axes, including the latest smart and sustainable solutions and their role in facing the challenges created by the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic on the public transport sector, electric buses, the state of the transport sector in the post-pandemic stage, artificial intelligence, big data and smart management of mobility Security, Safety, Tomorrow’s Cities, and the Future of Transportation in the Middle East and North Africa.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The organization of the Transport Conference and Exhibition of the International Federation of Public Transport for the Middle East and North Africa 2022 comes to enhance Dubai’s global position in the field of smart and sustainable mobility and modern infrastructure that keeps pace with the steady population growth. And the rapid development that the emirate is witnessing at various levels.”

He added, “The importance of the conference lies in being an interactive global platform that brings together officials, industry leaders, policy makers, legislators, developers, consultants, operators, manufacturers and stakeholders in the public transport sector from all over the world to exchange experiences, learn about the best successful experiences and the latest smart and sustainable solutions, and discuss the most important developments in this vital and important sector.” .

He stressed that the concluding recommendations of the conference will focus largely on providing the best services to users of public transport, which contributes to facilitating their mobility and enhancing their happiness. The public in accordance with the highest global health and safety standards, especially in light of the exceptional circumstances created by the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic on various sectors, including the public transport sector.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Roads and Transport Authority, in cooperation with Cisco, is organizing the fourth session of the Public Transport Hackathon, with the participation of 60 male and female students from 21 universities across the country.

Member of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, indicated that organizing the hackathon comes after the remarkable success of the third session, during which university students presented practical, innovative ideas and solutions that are applicable on the ground.

He said: The students participating in this year’s Hackathon will be divided into several teams consisting of different disciplines, and they will work intensively over three days to find solutions and present projects for the challenges presented to them in the field of public transport, under the supervision of specialists and experts in the technical and digital field, who in turn will work hand in hand with Together with the students to hone their skills and help them develop their proposed projects, the winning teams will be honored during the opening ceremony of the International Federation of Public Transport Conference.



