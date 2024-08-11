The Middle East…a demon’s hand and two scales

The Middle East region has been burning since the 7th of last October and the adventurous and reckless attack that brought the scourge of a fierce and crushing war on the stricken Gaza Strip, and in only two months it will complete a full year.

The Israeli war machine does not stop and Hamas leaders hide in the tunnels and prevent Palestinians from resorting to them. Under any moral or religious standard, it is absolutely unjustifiable to be a military leader, then undertake a military action that requires a strong response, then protect yourself and leave your people, women, children and elderly, to be plundered by all military forces on land, sea and air. Clips coming out of Gaza have continued to express the people’s bitter rejection of the adventures that bring them calamities, and they demand to be saved from those who bring war upon them before saving them from those who fight them. That event and that adventure have put the region on the verge of a genie in an old conflict between the Iranian state and the Israeli state, but it has been renewed with new ceilings, different rules and mutual escalation, and both parties are seeking to exploit the coming months of the United States’ preoccupation with its elections to score points in which one party is ahead of the other.

Influential countries in the region, such as the Gulf States and Egypt, are seeking to spare the region any unintended escalation between the two parties, and are striving to balance the balance between the two parties so that the confrontation does not expand into a direct regional war in which the world’s major powers will inevitably intervene, whether America and the Western countries that support Israel, or Russia and China with their close relations with Iran. These Arab efforts are supported internationally by many countries. There is no realistic or rational justification for the series of assassinations that fuel tension. Countries, like individuals, can be predicted within certain contexts and circumstances, especially when direct war represents an existential threat to an entire country and an entire political system.

In the calculations of profits and losses, there is a large disparity between the two parties’ abilities to bear the financial burdens of a direct war. The Israeli party enjoys unlimited support from Western countries, led by America, while the other party was able to benefit from the calm with the American administration and directly employed it to mobilize its agents and followers in the region. It will not be able to bear the burdens of a direct war that may last a long time. The other party has succeeded greatly in relying on agents and has been able to impose its influence within the Palestinian ranks and mobilize some factions to serve its agenda, even if it harms the Palestinian cause and the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza.

Israel has vast intelligence on these agents and their leaders in a number of Arab countries, in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen, and its military strikes are very painful for their leaders, symbols and capabilities. It has been preparing for months to punish the Lebanese Hezbollah if it chooses to plunge Lebanon into a new war that will be harsher than the 2006 war, and perhaps the response will be harsher in Yemen if the pulpit sermons turn into specific military actions. Finally, wars are harsh, and those who start them cannot know their end, as they are always subject to expansion, which is why rational people reject them.

* Saudi writer