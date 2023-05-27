It is surprising that someone holds our gaze for a long time, that they listen to us with total intensity. In a world of fleeting images, the usual thing is waning attention, jumping, fed with fast mental food, jumping from the screen in a hurry. However, we cannot be aware of everything at once. The brain is wired to consciously think about only one thing, and this fundamental limitation hasn’t changed in thousands of years. If we demand that he move quickly from one task to another, his juggling causes us a feeling of omission and excess. What did you just ask me? What did I read on the networks that made me restless? Has another message arrived? We do more, yes, but with diminishing effectiveness. All of our enduring achievements have required great dedication: throwing ourselves into a single task, without interruption, has now become an act of rebellion.

We are not alone. The monks of primitive Christianity, eager to be absent from the world to concentrate on God, soon discovered the difficulty of their endeavor. They were perhaps the first to fight for attention. The writer and ascetic John Cassian, founder of an important abbey in the fifth century, described in precise psychological terms a problem that would haunt medieval theologians: heartburn. The sour monk fails to control his mind or persevere in his task. She looks away and his imagination wanders. Exhausted, hungry, he feels anxiety “and a senseless confusion seizes him like a disgusting darkness.” The monks were watched, and when caught in this distracted state, they were considered possessed. Casiano affirmed that this disease was caused by midday demons, already described in pagan magical texts. Devils other than those that terrify us at night. Evil beings that instill boredom and impatience, responsible for sunstroke, fever and restlessness, brothers of the sirens who diverted sailors from their route with tempting songs.

Perhaps sensing the immense power of the meridian demon—according to my conjectures, the napping angel’s staunchest adversary—the Irish philosopher Iris Murdoch built her ethics around the idea of ​​concentration as learning and training. She called for “a fair and loving look, directed at individual reality.” That “loving attention” implies capturing what the other needs. It is not a matter of enunciating a norm and always acting in accordance with it, but of remedying the thirst and anguish of each one in their particularity. Attentive love would be the moral tool that helps us capture the reality of a person by directing attention towards it. in his essay the idea of ​​perfection, Murdoch affirms that changing the way we look instantly affects the way we act, as well as our bonds with others. And reveals to us unnoticed beauties.

On a frigid and busy January morning, a man began to play the violin in the subway tunnels in Washington. Around him, more than 1,000 people rushed to work. The one who paid the most attention was a three-year-old boy. His mother was pulling at his arm, in a hurry. The scene was repeated with other children, and all the parents, without exception, forced them to continue the march. Only seven people stopped, so the violinist raised just $30. When there was silence, there was no applause. The harried crowd had squandered the opportunity to hear one of the world’s greatest musicians play a violin worth millions. Just a few days earlier, Joshua Bell had packed a theater with impossibly priced tickets. The incognito performance was organized by the newspaper The Washington Post as a social experiment. They wanted to find out if we perceive beauty in moments of haste, in places without prestige. If we stop to appreciate it, if we recognize talent in unexpected contexts. When we don’t notice such a resounding gift, what else will we be overlooking.

We are defined by a volatile network of clairvoyance and blindness. Tell me what you attend to—understand—and I’ll tell you who you are.