Tlajomulco, Jalisco.- The Mictlan Festival go back to TlajomulcoJalisco with various activities from music, dance, exhibitions and even sighting of turtle releasingwhich will take place in the town Saint John the Evangelist.

“We want them to know the place where the Mictlan Festivalit is a small town with about 3 thousand inhabitants called San Juan Evangelísta”, they published in Tlajomulco Turismo before revealing the activities of the festival.

The Mictlan Festival is inspired by the tradition of pre-Hispanic Mexico, where people who die naturally undertake a journey through the underworld and face trials to free themselves, known as Mictlan.

The Appointment is Saturday, October 29 from 6:00 p.m. in that town, where it will begin with native music and dance on the pier, in addition to having the tunnels, the pantheon and the craftsman’s square as a stage.

Inside the pier at 7:00 p.m. you can see the release of turtles, and then observe the fauna exhibition: Xoloitzcuintles and birds, while musical artists will be in the pantheon.

As for the Plaza del Artesano, there will be a parade of catrinas and popular Mexican music, to receive regional Mexican groups such as Sonora Kaliente, El Tucán y su Wixárika, among others, in the main forum.