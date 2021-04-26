While we wait for the announcements of the month of May, it seems that the Microsoft Store has Leaked the arrival of a new Square Enix game to Xbox Game Pass, and it is nothing more and nothing less than Dragon Quest Builders 2. The game that was released in 2019 (outside of Japan), was exclusive to PS4 and Nintendo Switch. It is a block-building RPG, which was also critically acclaimed, in addition to having the creators of the Dragon Quest series on its team.

In this game were present such important figures as Yuji Horii, the character designer, Akira Toriyama and the composer Koichi Sugiyama. With the arrival of a new game from Square Enix to Xbox Game Pass, the good relationship between Square Enix and Microsoft around Xbox Game Pass, most likely due to the good results with their games on the service. The next question is, will Final Fantasy VII Remake come to Xbox (and Xbox Game Pass)?

New game from Square Enix to Xbox Game Pass

It is a pleasant surprise that Dragon Quest Builders 2 be the new game from Square Enix to Xbox Game Pass. Because it is one of those games that reinforces the Japanese content on the service. It seems that Microsoft is working to make the offering even more diverse of its star service, to attract more public. But not only this, but also the Xbox Game Pass is gaining relevance among the most important publishers. According to the Microsoft Store, the game would arrive on Xbox Game Pass on May 4.

This version of Dragon Quest Builders 2 includes: Hotto Stuff Pack, Modernist Pack, Aquarium Pack, Designer’s Sunglasses, Historic Headwear, Dragonlord’s Throne. And also, if you think that because it is the second installment you may have to play the first to play it, we have news for you. This game is a completely independent experience featuring new characters, an expansive world, limitless building combinations, and a story that’s sure to satisfy fans and newcomers alike.