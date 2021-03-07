Little by little, the release date for Resident Evil Village is getting closer. Since it was confirmed that Resident Evil Village will be released on May 7, the digital stores of Xbox, Playstation and PC have enabled their product pages. And based on the information offered in them, we know the game better and we can reserve it. There has been an update in these stores, and with it, The Microsoft Store reveals the download size of Resident Evil Village on Xbox.
Information that they have discovered in TwistedVoxel and that can be used to get an idea of how much space to have available on your consoles’ hard drive. Know that in the case of wanting to play the improved game on Xbox Series X / S, that space must be that of the main hard disk of the console.
Which edition of Resident Evil Village can I buy for Xbox?
The Microsoft Store reveals download size of Resident Evil Village on Xbox, being 50.02GB. It is not known which version it is, since it can be intuited that the Xbox Series X version may occupy more than the Xbox One version. In fact, as reported from the middle, that volume refers to the grouping that includes both Resident Evil Village and Re: Verse, thus dividing the discharge volumes they would distribute in 35GB and 15GB respectively.
It remains unknown if there will be different sizes within the consoles that differentiate the optimized versions from the standard, due to texture resolution issues and other issues, since it is a game that is developed to get the most out of the new consoles. generation. Recently, at an AMD event, information was offered on the implementation of that Ray Tracing in AMD PC graphics, being a way to match the one that will come to Xbox Series X / S and Playstation 5.
The wait gradually comes to an end, and with this information the download size of Resident Evil Village is revealed so that you can prepare your hard drives for the day the pre-download is enabled. It will be beforel May 7, the day that Resident Evil Village will arrive on Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as PC.
