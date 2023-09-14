Arm debuted successfully on the stock market this Thursday. The microprocessor company has risen 24.69% in its first session, which has given the company a valuation of almost 68 billion dollars (64 billion euros). Softbank decided to set the placement price at the highest point of the indicative price band, which ranged from $47 to $51, but closed the session at $63.59.

The shares opened at $56.10, which already implied a 10% revaluation, but have continued their upward race for practically the entire day. Arm executives and those responsible for the placement have attended the New York Stock Exchange for the company’s debut in the largest IPO in the United States since that of the electric car manufacturer Rivian two years ago.

Softbank, which controls 100% of the company, initially places 95.5 million securities, equivalent to 9.4% of the capital. This figure may increase by another 7 million titles if the planned oversubscription option is exercised, in which case the placement would amount to almost 10% of the capital and Softbank would earn a total of 5,227 million gross dollars from the operation, to which deduct expenses and commissions.

The valuation that the market has given to the shares is more than double the $32 billion that Softbank paid to acquire Arm in 2016. Pressure from regulators frustrated the sale of the company to Nvidia, agreed in 2020 for $40 billion. of dollars. Now the investment fever for securities related in one way or another to artificial intelligence benefits it and achieves a much higher valuation, although only 10% of the capital floats in the market.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Apple, Cadence Design Systems, Google, Intel, MediaTek, Nvidia, Samsung, Synopsys and TSMC Partner expressed interest in acquiring up to $735 million in shares in the operation, as stated by Arm in the brochure, but there has been no subsequent confirmation of the amounts invested by each company. All of them are Arm partners or customers.

Thanks to the low energy consumption and the power of the chips it designs, its microprocessors are perfect for smart mobile phones, where its position is almost a monopoly. The company estimates that “approximately 70% of the world’s population uses Arm-based products,” according to the operation’s prospectus. The company is betting on other segments such as cloud computing and the autonomous car to not be so dependent on phones, a market that is not going through its best moment.

Arm’s IPO is proof of investors’ appetite for public offerings (IPO) of shares in new market launches after a period of relative drought. Companies preparing to hit the stock market also include grocery delivery app Instacart (whose valuation has fallen sharply since the latest funding rounds), software group Klaviyo and fashionable German sandal maker Birkenstock. after appearing in the movie Barbie.

