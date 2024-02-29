The future of urban transportation just got a little cuter. In addition to the normal Microlino, there is now a slower version for people with a moped license. This Microlino Lite has to compete with the Citroën Ami. Top Gear sat down with Oliver Oubotor, the brand's COO, to find out more about the new model and his ideas behind it.

'When we developed the original Microlino eight years ago, the idea was to create a vehicle that was somewhere between a bicycle and a car. You can compare it with an iPad: it is neither a laptop nor a smartphone, it is somewhere in between. Why? Most cars are much too big compared to what they are used for,” says Oubotor.

Many people sit alone in the car

He is not wrong in this. When you look next to you on the highway, you almost always see someone picking their nose forlornly. The figures from the European Statistics Office confirm this occupancy: in the Netherlands, on average, there are fewer than two people in one car. So it's crazy that you carry 1,500 kilos of steel for that one person.

'Our idea was to introduce something that responds to this development in combination with a low ecological footprint. You can't just sell a car based on use, its design must also fit in. That's why we looked at the design of midget cars from the 1950s, such as the Heinkel Kabine. We saw this as the perfect design for the kind of car we wanted to develop.”

The COO undoubtedly gets along well with the Amsterdam city council: 'The Microlino is built to travel between 30 and 60 km/h, we see this as the ideal speed for today. This way you can take a B-road without holding up traffic,” says Microlino's COO.

How much does a Microlino Lite cost?

It is not yet known what this milder version of the Microlino will cost in the Netherlands. In the Netherlands it is possible to finance the normal Microlino (with a top speed of 90 km/h) for 199 euros per month, but this depends on the down payment and final term that the consumer chooses. For people who only move around the city, the Lite can be an attractive option.

The Lite has the same top speed as an Ami, so 45 km/h. Hence the moped license. The Microlino has a range of about 100 kilometers, which is 25 kilometers more than the Citroën. This could be the deciding factor for Microlino's future customers. And the company's COO thinks his car has another big advantage: a door at the front.

'The Lite is currently the only car in its class with a door at the front. In this way the Microlino can parallel park at right angles. This was challenging to develop, but it does mean that you can go straight onto the sidewalk after parking. This was already difficult sixty years ago, but contemporary design ideas and additional factors such as weatherproofing meant that we had to think carefully about how and what.'

Two people and three cases of beer

'The other part we paid a lot of attention to is the trunk. We're always talking about two people and three cases of beer. That was also our goal, and I think we achieved that with this design,” he explains.

According to Oubotor, the modern Microlino is slightly more streamlined than the old bubble cars. There are also plenty of small features that are nice to mention. The headlights are also your rear-view mirrors. The Lite also has a soft top, the design is a bit similar to that of the Fiat 500C. This also ensures that customers can choose from a two-tone design. Nice and retro, like that.