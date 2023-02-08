Presented this morning in the Chamber of Deputies on MicroCyber ​​project: a best practice that is perfectly consistent with European and national strategic guidelines on security in the IT environment. The “MicroCyber” Hub will be born, a public-private partnership project coordinated by the National Microcredit Authority (ENM), selected on the basis of participation in the European call “DIGITAL-2021-EDIH-01” within the “European Digital Innovation Hubs in Digital Europe Program ́”. The project, which sees the ENM as lead partner, will be co-financed to the extent of 50% by the European Commission and the remaining 50% by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy.

The MicroCyber ​​Pole has as its technological focus the development and dissemination of innovative digital skills and cyber security, among the target of micro and small businesses and professionals of the seven regions of Southern Italy (Calabria, Sicily, Puglia, Sardinia, Campania, Basilicata and Molise) and at the same time will also support the PA and local authorities of Southern Italy in understanding the needs of IT security. The goal is to make their digitization level safe and compatible with an economic and business environment deeply impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 8 subjects that the ENM, through a public notice of co-planning, brings together in the partnership for the establishment of the Polo MicroCyber ​​are the following:

•CONFAPI – Italian confederation of small and medium private industry;

• CINI – National Interuniversity Consortium for Information Technology, which brings together 48 public universities distributed throughout the country;

• CIRPS – Inter-university research center for sustainable development, which brings together 25 universities distributed throughout the country;

•Deloitte Consulting;

• Deloitte Risk Advisory;

• Deloitte Officine Innovation;

• Luigi Vanvitelli University of Campania;

• Digiform Srl.

“The National Microcredit Agency through the ‘MicroCyber’ partnership is at the forefront of providing companies and the Public Administration with skills and experience in the field of cyber risk assessment, measures to combat cyber crimes and innovative microfinance tools , thanks to an ecosystem of specialized partners”, said Mario Baccini, president of ENM, who continued: “The cyber attacks on a global scale in recent days are tangible proof of the need to protect the economic interests of companies in the virtual space. This project is intended to be the first support for businesses, professionals and the Public Administration in order to support investments and protect data, the real oil of the third millennium. We wanted to contribute to this process through the MicroCyber ​​project that we are presenting today on the occasion of Safer Internet Day”.

Cristian Camisa, President of Confapi, also returns to the theme of the recent cyber attack against telematic infrastructures, for which “in the light of the worldwide hacker attack that occurred in recent days, companies must be supported in the process of technological innovation. MicroCyber ​​therefore represents for Microcredito, for the Confapi System and for all the project partners a great opportunity in the challenge of innovation, guaranteeing competence, security and competitiveness”. An examination of the present Italian situation is dutiful, where, Camisa still recognizes, the development of new skills is absolutely necessary to undertake the innovation process at company level. “From this point of view, the MicroCyber ​​project is strategic because one of its objectives is precisely that of providing skill and training services. It is no coincidence that it is strategically aimed at the regions of the South: the objective, in fact, is to support companies which, despite having great capacities and producing valid products, do not have the necessary internal skills”.

The MicroCyber ​​project lends itself to synergies with important partners. Deloitte Officine Innovazione, branch of the Deloitte network operational since 2018, provides all the players in the innovation ecosystem with services for the development and consolidation of their initiatives, promoting the culture of innovation and providing companies with Innovation Management services. Within the context of EDIH MicroCyber, Officine Innovazione facilitates the inclusion of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and Public Administrations of the South in an innovative ecosystem focused on CyberSecurity, through meeting activities with start-ups that stimulate the adoption of innovative solutions in response to the specific problems of the Italian context. Finally, Officine Innovazione is committed to the development of innovative solutions by supporting start-ups and university spin-offs, through incubation and acceleration programs aimed at promoting their growth in a context oriented towards market needs, as well as facilitating their internationalisation.