The lack of components keeps the automotive sector in suspense, with Spanish production plants that they are forced to stop their production temporarily. The latest cases are those of the Stellantis (formerly PSA) factories in Vigo and Mercedes-Benz in Vitoria.

These supply problems, which are affecting automotive plants and other industrial activities around the world. The problem originated when the pandemic forced factories to paralyze last year. The technology sector took over the chips that were not withdrawn by the car companies, and an imbalance began that has not yet been compensated.

The plant Stellantis in Vigo has suspended the activity of the two production systems due to provisioning issues. “In circumstances of force majeure” due to the so-called microchip crisis, which affects its suppliers and which has resulted in a lack of certain components, the Vigo factory will suspend its activity “until further notice”, as they have communicated from the factory. The lack of components in recent weeks has caused regular shutdowns at the Balaídos factory and in the last ten days there have hardly been normal working days.

The director of the Vigo plant, Ignacio Good, has held a meeting with the works council to report on the situation and to confirm that the “uncertainty” scenario can be prolonged, although with the forecast that “the most unfavorable situation” will be experienced during the first half of this year .

The Vigo plant approved at the end of last March the application of a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE), from which the CIG and CUT unions separated themselves, to manage this situation. The regulation affects permanent full-time workers who have exhausted other flexibility mechanisms, such as the adjustment of the working day or the bag of hours, for a maximum of 60 days and is valid until the end of this year.

Also the plant Mercedes Benz from Vitoria-Gasteiz It will suspend the activity of its three production shifts on May 25 due to the lack of supplies from a cable supplier with which the Vitorian factory works. Unemployment it will affect all personnel in the rough assembly, painting, and final assembly sectors “With the exception of those people who are required to carry out tasks that are necessary.”

On an international level



This problem does not only affect Spanish and European plants dedicated to the manufacture of vehicles. Without going further Toyota has announced that will stop its production of two Japanese plants for several days in June for lack of chips. Thus, production line 1 of its Iwate factory will stop on June 7, 9, 10, 11, 14, 21 and 22, while line 2 of the same factory will stop on 9, 10, 11, 14 and 15 of the same month. In addition, its Miyagi Ohira plant will stop on the 9th, 10th and 11th of next month.