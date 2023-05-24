(Adnkronos) – Among the innumerable functions of which they are capable, the bacteria of the intestinal microbiota are also endowed with the ability to modulate the activities of our endocrine system by strongly impacting, for example, the production of stress hormones, the sensation of appetite, levels of sex hormones. Thus it happens that, for example, the levels of estrogen detectable in the blood or excreted in the urine and the disturbances that can more or less directly arise from their possible imbalances may depend on the composition of the microbiota and the activity of the bacteria that are part of it. It is therefore possible that alterations of the intestinal flora may correspond to pathologies of the female genital apparatus such as polycystic ovary syndrome, endometriosis and, in general, infertility.

