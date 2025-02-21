02/21/2025



Updated at 10: 20h.





A pedestrian that faints in the street, a swimmer taken from the waves at the last moment, a driver rescued from the interior of a vehicle after a frontal crash. In any of those situations, people involved and perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) intuitively know that, otherwise, that person will die. Not only humans have that instinct. Elephants, chimpanzees or dolphins also try to revive a dying partner or who does not respond, touching it, pushing or loading it on top.

Researchers from the University of Southern California (USC) and the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) have identified two different brain regions in the mice that lead to this impulse to try to keep another alive. This rescue behavior, which also exhibit rodents, would therefore be innate. They tell it in two studies in the magazine ‘Science’.

The scientists discovered that the mice spent more time to investigate and groom another mouse if it did not respond by a sedative or an anesthetic provided in an experiment. As the drugged animal sank more in a state of inactivity, the mouse that witnessed what happened went from smelling it to grooming its face more intensely. But he did not do it with his classmates or who were asleep naturally.

Bite the tongue

Specifically, the ‘rescuer’ focused on throwing and biting the tongue of the unconscious animal, and even took it out of his mouth, “successfully enlarging the animal’s airway.” In addition, when a strange object was placed in the mouth of the incapacitated animal, the other mouse withdrew it before continuing to manipulate the tongue. According to the authors, these behaviors remind how humans are taught to clear the respiratory tract of an unconscious individual during the CPR.









The technique worked. The researchers say that the incapacitated animals that received these attentions recovered the consciousness faster than the incapacitated animals that were alone. “Interestingly, the ‘rescuers’ decreased their care as drugged animals were spoiled, and finally sniff which accompanies research in ‘Science’.

“We had previously studied how mice exhibit aid and comfort towards others that experience various negative states, such as stress and pain. During these studies, we unexpectedly observed that mice showed similar behavior to the rescue towards animals that did not respond. Although Humans often help others who experience lack of response, such as the transitory loss of consciousness, have only informed a similar behavior in a sporadic and anecdotal way in Other animal species. When we initially observed this behavior, we were not sure of its importance and if it constituted a different and reproducible behavior, “Weizhe Hong, of UCLA and co -author of one of the two investigations published by ‘Science’, tells this newspaper.

The researchers identified two regions in the brain of the key ‘rescuers’ mice in this behavior: the paraventricular nucleus (PVN) of the hypothalamus and the medial tonsil. The expression of a gene called FOS was especially high in PVN neurons that produce oxytocin, a neurohormone that is important for social behavior in organisms ranging from worms to humans. In rodents, oxytocin promotes comfort and behaviors similar to empathy. For its part, the medial tonsil is a part of the fundamental brain for a series of innate social behaviors such as grooming, a form of comforting and soft touch aimed at an distressed animal.

Both regions showed activity patterns that discriminated between disabled and awake individuals. When the researchers inhibited the neurons of the medial or PVN tonsil, the behaviors similar to those of resuscitation decreased, while the activation of any of them improved. This indicates that both brain regions are fundamental to promote rescue responses.

For Hong, “this behavioral response is likely to be innate, since the mice did not have previous experience in interaction with animals that did not respond.”

For his part, Huizhong Tao, of the USC and co -author of the second study, believes that “the fact that the behavior is innate and expresses itself in a lower mammal as the mouse suggests that it was developed during the evolution under natural selection. Help to help The group members to recover the activity clearly have an evolutionary advantage, since this behavior can improve the possibilities of survival of animals as a social group. Observing similar behaviors in many social animal species, something that still remains to be systematically investigated. “