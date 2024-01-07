In an event for the conservation of endangered species, Zoo Miami celebrates the arrival of its first babirusa calf, marking a significant event for this endangered species. The little babirusa is the fruit of love between two young specimens, Maggie and Harry, who are on loan from other zoos with the aim of promoting the reproduction of this endangered species.

Although the sex of the calf is not yet known, it remains isolated with its mother, respecting the first crucial moments of its life. Babirusas, known for their peculiar appearance, have fangs that grow from their snouts and upper jaws, giving them a unique appearance.

Originally from Indonesia, These animals face constant threats due to the loss of their natural habitat and indiscriminate hunting.. The excitement at Zoo Miami is palpable, as this successful birth represents a crucial step toward babirusa conservation.

Babirusa, an endangered species

The institution hopes to contribute significantly to the preservation efforts of this endangered species.. As for the name “babirusa”, it comes from Malay and means “deer pig”, reflecting the unique mix of characteristics that these animals possess.

Its omnivorous diet includes fruits, roots, invertebrates and small mammals. Male babirusa demonstrate their territorial dominance by standing on their hind legs and striking with their front paws, a fascinating behavior that underlines the uniqueness of this species.

Babirusas have fangs that grow from their snouts and upper jaws, giving them a unique appearance. Photo: Miami Zoo

The calf is expected to remain out of public view for several weeks to allow it to form a strong bond with its mother.. Meanwhile, the zoo has shared charming images of the newborn, as well as the adults and the babirusas' natural habitat in Indonesia.

This birth at Zoo Miami provides the opportunity to admire these fascinating animals, and highlights the crucial importance of conservation to ensure the future of this endangered species.