NBA history had an appointment this Monday in Boston, where basketball has written so many pages of glory. Whoever won was going to be a game to remember: for the unprecedented comeback in the case of the Celtics or for the passage to the NBA finals of an eighth seed from their conference, something that had only happened once before. The Celtics had suddenly become the favorites, but Miami has come out hungry for revenge and has ruined the locals a feat that the fans already savored.

In the 151 times a team has won the first three games of a best-of-seven matchup, they have ended up taking the tie. This has not been an exception. By winning in Boston (84-103), the Miami Heat have a triple prize: the title of champion of the Eastern Conference, play the NBA final against the Denver Nuggets, champions of the West, and avoid going down in history as the first team to blow a 3-0 lead in their favor.

In addition, Miami is taking revenge on the Celtics for the Eastern Conference final a year ago, when Jimmy Butler, the star of the Heat, missed the decisive basket in his stadium in the seventh game.

The one this Monday at the TD Garden in Boston was a high-tension match, the final within the final. Life or death for both teams, unlike the previous three, which were an exercise in survival for the Celtics. The Boston team won Game 6 in Miami with a slap from Derrick White at the buzzer, when all seemed lost.

After that bitter defeat, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was eager to get back on track: “That’s how it’s been this season. This is one hell of a tie. Right now, I don’t know how we’re going to get it, but we’re going up there [a Boston] to get it”, Spoelstra said. “This season nothing has been easy for our group. So we have to do it the hard way. We’d like to wrap this up right now. Right now, let’s drop this, and play another 48 minutes. But we will wait 48 hours and do it in Boston,” he added.

Spoelstra put up a video to motivate his players before the game, but when asked about him he did not want to give details. “It’s not for a video”, he said while his players collected the trophy. “It’s dust, sweat and blood on the face. I think a lot of people can relate to this team because sometimes you have to suffer for the things you really want. And this group has shown strength. We still have more to do ”, he added.

After a very irregular regular season, those from Miami reached the playoffs in the playoffs, the so-called play in. While other teams were dropped in the classification table to have more ballots in the lottery of the draft, that this year came with the jackpot of the Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, Miami continued to fight until the end for not ending the season. Now he has had his prize. Only the New York Knicks in 1999 had made it to the NBA Finals after being seeded eighth.

That meant that he had to face the most solid and complete team in the regular season, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks, in the first round. Miami didn’t get smaller, Jimmy play off Butler, nicknamed so because he grows in the playoffs, did wonders to defeat the Bucks, who suffered an injury to their star during part of the playoff.

Miami has also had significant casualties. Victor Oladipo hasn’t been able to participate in the entire postseason and Kyle Lowry broke his hand in the opener in Milwaukee. Despite this, the rest of the team still managed to beat the Bucks, then the Knicks, and finally the Celtics. Along with Butler, Bam Adebayo has especially shone. Although her real name is Edrice Femi Adebayo, her mother nicknamed her Bam Bam after the Flintstones character, the strongest boy in the world. Adebayo has provided strength, defensive intensity and rebounding power, but also attacking ability. Together with them, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson have performed at a high level.

Jimmy Butler has taken the award for the best player in the Eastern Conference final. After the defeat of the sixth game in the last tenth of a second he smiled resignedly. “Basketball for you, basketball at its best, very entertaining,” he said. A year ago after the defeat against the Celtics he made a prophesy promise: “Next year we will be in the same situation again and we will achieve it.” After the victory this Monday, his smile was one of happiness, but he was not satisfied: “It is not enough for us. We are excited. We are happy, but we have one more left”.

a bad omen

This Monday the game began with a bad omen for the locals. Jayson Tatum, the big local star, slightly sprained his ankle on the first possession. That did not rule him out, but at least it made him doubt his physique at times. The coach, Joe Mazulla, opted to give him some rest already in the first quarter.

The Celtics’ first field goal came after two minutes and Miami’s, almost after 3, partly due to defensive intensity and partly because of nerves. Both teams made just 4 of their first 14 shots. Then Miami improved their aim somewhat and gained the advantage. The Celtics, on the other hand, missed all 10 3-point shots they attempted in the first quarter, which ended with the visitors’ lead of 15-22. A meager score.

Celtics players on the bench during the final moments of the game. CJ GUNTHER (EFE)

In the second quarter, Miami came out more in tune and led by 12 points. Miami held the difference by at least 10 points with Caleb Martin and Jimmy Butler acting as stars. At halftime it was 41-52 in favor of Miami. The difference between the two teams lay in the success from the 3-point line, where Miami had 8 triples of 16 attempts and the Celtics only 4 of 21.

Butler has started the third quarter with a triple. He then left a layup and Miami was 16 points ahead. Joe Mazulla has called a timeout. History was elusive to Boston. There was almost half a game left, but the difference was starting to be too big. He needed a comeback in the game to achieve a comeback in the tie. Neither one nor the other came.

Derrick White, the savior of the last game, has brought the Celtics back to life at times, but without closing the gap. At the end of the third quarter the score was 66-76. There were 12 minutes left to make history. In the 67 times Miami had led 10 or more points into the fourth quarter in a game in the playoffs had won. This was not going to be an exception.

Miami has once again come out more focused and successful in the last quarter. Soon the distance was around 20 points. To achieve the miracle, another miracle was needed. The Celtics have begun to shoot triples desperately. Al Horford has scored the first, but the others have not entered. What was promised to be the most exciting game of the season has ended like a walk. In the end, 84-103. Jimmy Butler has scored 28 points, but the best of the game has been Caleb Martin, with 26 points and 10 rebounds and a great percentage of success in triples and field goals in general.

The Celtics already saved themselves in the last game in the conference semifinal against the Sixers at home with an exhibition by Tatum. The power forward broke the scoring record in a seventh game of the playoffs which had just been signed by Stephen Curry. With 51 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists, after a series of 17 baskets of 28 attempts from the field, including 6 triples of 10 attempts, Tatum did not give his rivals any options. But whether it’s his sprained ankle, lack of inspiration or Miami’s defense, he hasn’t been able to repeat such a feat. He has finished with 14 points in 42 minutes, behind Jaylen Brown’s 19 and Derrick White’s 18.

They have not crowned the feat when it seemed more within their reach. They started the tie fatally. They lost the first two games at home and were crushed by the Heat in the first in Miami. “The team had lost its “defensive identity”, according to the diagnosis of Mazzulla, 34, who took charge of the team at the beginning of the season after replacing Ime Udoka due to a personal scandal.

“The third game was the lowest you can fall. The good thing about sinking that low is that you can only play better. From there you can only go up, ”Tatum acknowledged in the past. Then they recomposed. “Sometimes you have a bad week at work. Obviously, we didn’t pick the best time to have a bad week, but we’ve had it, and we’re sticking together and fighting like crazy to stay alive.” said Mazzulla after the victory in the fifth game.

This Monday, when they seemed favorites, they had a bad day again. They miss the chance to emulate the Red Sox, the Red Sox, also from Boston, who in 2004 became the first team in Major League Baseball to turn around a tie they were losing 3-0, as a step prior to crowned champions for the first time in 86 years.

Miami qualifies for its seventh NBA Finals in 35 years of history. The Denver Nuggets of Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, champions of the Western Conference, await him, much more rested, since they dispatched the Lakers on the fast track. The first two games are played in Denver this week, on Thursday and another on Sunday. It is the first time that the Nuggets have reached the final, so it is an unprecedented matchup. Historical, if you will.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.