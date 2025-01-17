It’s now official: the Miami Dolphins will be the local team that plays at the Santiago Bernabéu the first game in the history of the NFL in Spain, as announced this Friday.

The Real Madrid stadium has hosted an event to present the first team designated to play the American Football League (NFL) match in which the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, participated and the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez.

At the moment, the exact date of the match is unknown, as well as who will be the team which the Miami Dolphins face. However, the match could take place during one of the national team breaks on the 2025 FIFA calendar.

More information soon.