There’s no getting around it – the Meyers Manx is the ultimate beach buggy. Bruce Meyers created the VW Beetle-based dune eater in 1964 and managed to hold onto his eponymous company through 2020 (in various forms). He sadly passed away just a few months later, but we think Meyers could have given his approval to this Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric.

It’s another icon reborn for the electric age, this time promoted by ex-VW and Ford chief designer Freeman Thomas – CEO of the newly formed Meyers Manx. Looks brilliant, doesn’t it? We can’t imagine that there are people who don’t think this is cool.

50 customers can try it

The Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric will make its official debut at The Quail in California later this month, but this isn’t just a concept. The new Manx will be built in the US and it has been confirmed that the first 50 cars will be delivered to ‘select customers’ in 2023. These customers will be allowed to provide feedback to the development team.

The range of the Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric

We still need to talk about the electric powertrain. The rear-wheel drive comes from two electric motors (one for each wheel) and these electric motors will naturally recover energy when braking. There is a choice of two battery packs. The smaller battery will measure 20 kWh and offer a range of 240 kilometers, the larger one of 40 kWh should take you no less than 480 kilometers.

The combined power of the two electric motors is 205 hp and the torque is 325 Nm for the 40 kWh variant. There should also be a 60-kWh version. The 20 kWh Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric weighs only 680 kilos. The larger batteries will be a bit heavier. The price of the new electric beach buggy is not yet known.