Mexico City.- After tragic images who toured the entire country after the terrible accident on Line 3of the Mexico City Metro, the tragedy threatens interrupt the return to school.

thousands of children Accompanied by their parents, they are ready to start the school year, however, the usual means of transportation will be disabled.

The Metro’s social networks report that, line 7 will remain closed until Tuesday, January 10.

Likewise, the Zócalo-Tenochtitlan station will be without activity until Wednesday, January 11.

The Government of Mexico City recommends using alternate routes.



