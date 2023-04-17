Thanks to this, The most popular remains at the top of the eredivisie with 70 points, eight points ahead of his closest pursuers, the Ajax Amsterdam and the PSV Eindhoven.

Added to this, El Bebote continues to give people something to talk about as he scored his 19th goal after his first season in Europe, leaving behind the marks of his compatriots Hugo Sanchez and Luis Florestying Hirving Lozano and going on the lookout for Javier Hernández and Luis Garcia.

Here are the Aztecs with the most goals in their first European season:

The midfielder only spent one season at the Scottish club, scoring five goals in 14 games.

The son of Zizinho he scored six goals in 27 matches.

Carlos Vela had a stage with Celta, although he did not play with that club since he was loaned to UD Salamanca where he began to get trained pic.twitter.com/UAG2ECssKX – Rafael Puente (@rafapuente_espn) August 19, 2017

EPIC PHOTOGRAPHY! Hugo Sánchez with Atlético de Madrid 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/sexXG8x8iU — The Soccer Addicts Mx (@AdictosMx) March 23, 2023

#Stay at home 🏚#TheyRememberWhen In the 1987-88 Season With 24 goals, LUIS FLORES won the SCORING TITLE, weighing the GREAT LEVEL with which he returned from SPAIN after a good campaign with SPORTING DE GIJÓN. In the league he was also effective when he SCORE 5 MORE GOALS. pic.twitter.com/ZxkcwqtXK6 — RETRO FOOTBALL ⚽ (@Shini7o) February 25, 2021

The attacker pierced the nets 15 times, this being his only campaign with the Spanish team because he returned to Mexico with UNAM.

The formed in Blue Cross has been essential for the feyenoord I achieved victories in both the eredivisie like in the UEFA Europa LeagueApart from that, he is close to becoming the league champion in his first European season.