Santiago Gimenez He continues in a big way showing that he can be the starting ‘9’ that the Mexican team needs so much, since he appeared again in the 3-0 victory of the Feyenoord Rotterdam about him SC Cambuurcontributing the first target.
Thanks to this, The most popular remains at the top of the eredivisie with 70 points, eight points ahead of his closest pursuers, the Ajax Amsterdam and the PSV Eindhoven.
Added to this, El Bebote continues to give people something to talk about as he scored his 19th goal after his first season in Europe, leaving behind the marks of his compatriots Hugo Sanchez and Luis Florestying Hirving Lozano and going on the lookout for Javier Hernández and Luis Garcia.
Here are the Aztecs with the most goals in their first European season:
Although he is currently wandering around various destinations, El Gullit was a World Cup player in Brazil 2014, he is historical of the Club Leon and he also had his way through the Old Continent with the rangers from Scotland.
The midfielder only spent one season at the Scottish club, scoring five goals in 14 games.
When training at La Masía, the U-17 world champion began playing in Europe, but before parading for the first team of the Barcelona he did it with table B for the 2006-2007 season.
The son of Zizinho he scored six goals in 27 matches.
For the 2005-2006 season, El Zorro del Desierto was hired by the Bolton Wanderers from England, playing a total of 19 games to leave his goalscoring quota at seven by scoring in the league, FA Cup, Carling Cup and UEFA Cup. It should be remembered that the second highest scorer for Tricolor was the first Aztec to play in the Premier League.
Although El Bombardero was signed by the Arsenal After having been the U-17 world champion in Peru in 2005, they first loaned him out to other teams. His first season in Europe was with the UD Salamanca from Spain, in the Second Division, where he scored eight goals and 15 assists in 32 games.
El Macho scored twelve goals in his first season of The league. The striker defended the cause of the Atletico Madrid before joining the greatest rival, real Madrid. With the Colchoneros he raised a Copa del Rey.
After debuting with the cougarsin 1986 he ventured to the Old Continent with the Real Sporting Gijonwho at that time was a member of the First Division.
The attacker pierced the nets 15 times, this being his only campaign with the Spanish team because he returned to Mexico with UNAM.
Before serving in the napoliChucky received the confidence of the PSV Eindhovento which he more than responded by contributing 19 goals, taking into account national and international tournaments, helping the Farmers to be proclaimed league champions.
For now, El Chaquito has reached Lush in goals with 19, but he still has high chances ahead of him to surpass both him and those who lead the list.
The formed in Blue Cross has been essential for the feyenoord I achieved victories in both the eredivisie like in the UEFA Europa LeagueApart from that, he is close to becoming the league champion in his first European season.
Chicharito caused great surprise when Chivas announced that it had been sold to Manchester Utd. In his first season with the Red Devilsthe all-time top scorer for the Mexican team reached 20 goals, scoring in the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League, winning the Community Shield and the League at the same time.
El Niño Artillero, now also known as El Doctor, had a great moment in Spain with Atlético Madrid, scoring 20 goals in his first season, making him the Mexican with the most goals after his first season in LaLiga. something to brag about.
