Taking advantage of the occasion that a new Mexican could be the greatest net breaker of the semester, we want to remember the nationals who achieved this distinction.

The World Cup player in Brazil 2014 wore the Chivas jersey and fulfilled his duty to be the rojiblanco ‘9’.

In any case, with his ten scores it was enough to win the distinction along with the American Herculez Gomez of the Puebla and the Peruvian Johan Fano of the atlantean.

The 2006 World Cup player converted eleven goals.

#TBT Everaldo Begines, the Mexican 🇲🇽 was a scoring champion 👑⚽️ in Summer 2000 with León 🦁 pic.twitter.com/cCyfzEjHcd — Gooooool Pass ⚽🥅 (@PaseDeGooooool) June 5, 2020

Since 1999 Pumas has not had a home striker who is an individual scoring champion. Jesús Olalde was the last homegrown player to become a scoring champion with 15 goals in the 1999 winter tournament. What about the work of Cantera? 23 years without a homemade ‘killer’! pic.twitter.com/fxtDFb7W3D — ROCK BEER AND PUMAS (@RockCervezaPuma) October 17, 2022

Happy 🎂48🎂 Cuauhtémoc Blanco 🇲🇽 former soccer player, America’s second highest scorer in history⚽️153 ⚽️, participated in 3 World Cups with his team (1998-2002-2010) reaching the round of 16 in all of them. pic.twitter.com/Oa5PUx8dE7 — Back in sport (@el_volver) January 17, 2021

It was precisely while he was wearing the cream-blue jacket.

THE SCORING CHAMPIONS IN SHORT TOURNAMENTS@GarciaPosti

12 goals in Winter 1997 Luis García signed a great tournament with @Atlantean, after winning the individual scoring title after scoring 12 goals. The great Atlantean of the 90’s.#FootballLink pic.twitter.com/S6LZZ8xW2E — Enlace Balompié (@EnlaceBalompie) June 5, 2020

Prior to that, he was also a two-time champion with the UNAM cougars in the 1991-92 and 1990-91 seasons, with 24 and 26 goals, respectively.

25 YEARS FROM THAT MOMENT The Great Carlos Hermosillo on Sunday, December 7, being champion with Cruz AZUL. pic.twitter.com/owOreAoivt — The Soccer Addicts Mx (@AdictosMx) December 7, 2022

The Cruz Azul striker scored 26, 35 and 27 goals in the 1995-96, 1994-95 and 1993-94 seasons, respectively.

Today is 65 years old Sergio Lira, the one from Tamiahua 🇲🇽 played for Tampico Madero, Atlante, Oaxtepec, Tigres and Puebla, with the #JaibaBrava 🦀 he was a scoring champion 👑⚽ on 🏆🏆🏆 occasions He is the tenth highest scorer in Liga MX with 191 goals ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/GrivzE4hgx — Gooooool Pass ⚽🥅 (@PaseDeGooooool) August 18, 2022

The three scoring titles were awarded to him with the jersey of the tampico madero.

Remembering a historical! Rayados celebrated the birthday of Javier ‘El Abuelo’ Cruzhttps://t.co/BPKcJeZoV3 pic.twitter.com/nS7RXvHqCm — Halftime (@halftime) May 25, 2022

It was in the 1978-79 season when he converted 26 goals, the same as the Brazilian Evanivaldo Castro ‘Cabinho’his teammate.

first scoring champion in the entire history of Cruz Azul,

1974 – 1975 Horacio López Salgado Mexican 25 goals. pic.twitter.com/iXagtNdesr – Daniel Zúñiga (@AnecdotarioA) December 22, 2018

Happy birthday, Enrique Borja! 🎉 ➖ Idol of America 🦅 and Pumas youth squad 🐱

➖ Three-time scoring champion with the Eagles 🥇

➖ 2 MX Leagues, an MX Cup, a Champion of Champions and a Concachampions 🏆

➖ 2 World Cups. 🇲🇽 Scored a goal for France 🇫🇷 in the 1966 World Cup pic.twitter.com/NZzoUNt7OV — Halftime (@halftime) December 30, 2018

The two-time World Cup player took the record in the 1972-73, 1971-72 and 1971-70 campaigns with 24, 26 and 20 goals, respectively.

ESMERALDA PRIDE│Luis Estrada and Sergio Anaya individual scoring champions with the León club. The “Chino” Estrada in 1968-69 with 24 annotations. “Xelajú” Anaya in the Mexico 70 tournament with 16 goals.

A sensational Estrada-Anaya duo in the offensive football generation. pic.twitter.com/JRNk0K3x2J — Ricardo Jasso Vivero (@Jassovivero) September 3, 2021

#Did you know Vicente Pereda 🇲🇽 was the first player to score 4 goals ⚽️ in a match at the Azteca Stadium, it was in the Copa México in a match America 🆚 Toluca#DiablosTwitteros 👺👺 pic.twitter.com/7vU29PlI2j — Gooooool Pass ⚽🥅 (@PaseDeGooooool) January 17, 2023

