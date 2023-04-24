We are one date away from concluding the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, and for now a Mexican is very close to establishing himself as the scoring leader: Henry Martin of Club America. La Bomba has fourteen scores and his closest follower is the Colombian Julian Quinones del Atlas, who will seek at all costs to reach the Aztec on the last date.
Taking advantage of the occasion that a new Mexican could be the greatest net breaker of the semester, we want to remember the nationals who achieved this distinction.
In the Apertura 2019, the Tamaulipas shared the scoring title with the Argentine Mauro Quiroga of the Necaxaafter converting twelve goals.
The World Cup player in Brazil 2014 wore the Chivas jersey and fulfilled his duty to be the rojiblanco ‘9’.
For the Clausura 2011, the controversial attacker of the America pierced the nets 13 times. Up to now, El Pleititos has been the last Mexican goalscorer for the Águilas, but Henry Martin it is close to displacing it.
In the 2010 Bicentennial, Chicharito could have scored more goals with the Sacred Flock, however, he went to Europe with the Manchester Utd before the end of the semester.
In any case, with his ten scores it was enough to win the distinction along with the American Herculez Gomez of the Puebla and the Peruvian Johan Fano of the atlantean.
The mochiteco, top scorer in the history of Guadalajara, took the recognition in the Clausura 2007.
The 2006 World Cup player converted eleven goals.
The second highest scorer in the history of the Mexican team he won both Summer 2001 and Winter 2000. The striker played with Santos Laguna, making 13 and 17 pirulos, respectively.
In Summer 2000, there was a triple tie at the top of the scoring. The scorer from León scored 14 goals, the same as the Uruguayan Sebastian Abre (Tecos) and the Ecuadorian Agustin Delgado (Necaxa).
A tournament before, that is, in Winter 99, the achievement was for the Pumas element, who converted 15 goals, even won the Citlalli to the Ballon d’Or.
The Idol of Tepito and one of the greatest banners of the America he was the winner of the trophy in Winter 98 after having made 16 annotations.
It was precisely while he was wearing the cream-blue jacket.
El Niño Artillero, now also known as El Doctor, was the top scorer in Invierno 97. The then player for the Atlantean Iron Colts he scored twelve goals.
Prior to that, he was also a two-time champion with the UNAM cougars in the 1991-92 and 1990-91 seasons, with 24 and 26 goals, respectively.
The Big One from Cerro Azul was also a three-time scoring champion, although he did so at the time of the long tournaments.
The Cruz Azul striker scored 26, 35 and 27 goals in the 1995-96, 1994-95 and 1993-94 seasons, respectively.
For the 1988-89 season, the striker sent the ball away 29 times. Previously, in Mexico 1986 he scored 14 goals and in Prode 85 he scored ten.
The three scoring titles were awarded to him with the jersey of the tampico madero.
The Mexican who was a member of the Real Sporting Gijon from Spain was recognized in the 1987-88 campaign with 24 goals while wearing the National University jersey.
The Grandfather shared the distinction with the already named Sergio Lira in Mexico 86, after making 14 pirulos with Rayados de Monterrey.
Before leaving to succeed with him Atletico Madrid and the real Madrid from Spain, El Macho won a scoring title with the club that formed him: cougars.
It was in the 1978-79 season when he converted 26 goals, the same as the Brazilian Evanivaldo Castro ‘Cabinho’his teammate.
Blue Cross He had another scoring leader in the 1974-75 season. The second highest scorer in the history of La Máquina Celeste made 25 scores.
The battering ram product of the Basic Forces of the cougars and idol of the eagles of america He was a three-time scoring champion with the latter team.
The two-time World Cup player took the record in the 1972-73, 1971-72 and 1971-70 campaigns with 24, 26 and 20 goals, respectively.
One more scoring leader with the Esmeraldas. 16 goals were enough for Xelajú to be the best scorer in the Mexico 70 championship.
El Diablo Mayor, a winning nickname for being a historic scorer for Toluca, can boast of having won the title of network breaker for the 1969-70 season. His quota was 20 lollipops.
Another player of the Green Bellies of León. After beating the rival goal 24 times, El Chino won recognition in the 1968-69 season.
We close the list with El Manolete, player of the atlanteanwho demonstrated his great scoring nose in the 1967-68 season with 19 goals.
The rest of the Mexican scoring leaders are Salvador Reyes (Chivas), edward palmer (America), Crescencio Gutierrez (Chivas), Hector Hernandez (Gold), Adalberto ‘Dumbo’ Lopez (one with Chivas, one with Oro and three with León), john carrera (Gold), Horacio Casarin (Necaxa), Manuel Alonso (Mars), Alberto “Horse” Mendoza (Atlantean), Efrain Ruiz (Asturias), Hilario ‘Moco’ Lopez (three with Necaxa), Jose Pacheco (Asturias), John Carrero (Atlantean), ernesto sota (twice with America), Dionisio Mejia (Atlantean), Michael Ruiz (Necaxa), Pedro Arruza (Spain) and Alfredo Besne (America).
