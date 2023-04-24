It is increasingly complex to leave the MX League to Europe: national clubs tend to put many financial obstacles in the movements and that is why teams from the old continent prefer to move to other Latin American markets with much lower prices, such as that of Uruguay and more recently that of the MLS, which is becoming an export league with great potential.
Today there are between 10 and 20 Mexicans in Europe in leagues that at least have a decent level of competition. Some have an outstanding performance, others add minutes and some more sink into oblivion: the latter have certain options to return to Mexico after complications in the old continent.
There are 5 Mexican soccer players who could return to Mexico due to inactivity, Raúl Jiménez, who lives erased within the Wolves, Jesús Manuel Corona who does not add a single minute within Sevilla and knows that he has an escape route within the Rayados de Monterrey , Marcelo Flores, the “national pearl” who adds the shameful amount of 60 minutes so far in 2023 and the youthful Naveda and Eugenio Pizzuto who have an open door within America.
The sixth case is that of Orbelín Pineda but the reasons are different, AEK Athens cannot afford his signature, he will return to Celta de Vigo where he will try out and look for a place within the squad, if he does not get it, clubs from Spain, Argentina and Liga MX probe him seriously.
