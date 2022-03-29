Mexico.The annual World Press Photo contestannounced the winners of the 2022 edition in the regional categories, photographers from 23 countries and one of those who was selected was the Mexican Yael Martínez with her work Flor del tiempo. The red mountain of Guerrero. On the other, the agency revealed that the winners of the global contest will be announced on April 7.

Prize

It is worth mentioning that a division was made by regions, a total of six; These are: North and Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania and South Asia; and from each one there were winners, who will receive an economic incentive of one thousand euros. In total there were 24 photographers participating from 23 countries.

“The winning works present courageous stories, invaluable ideas and a diversity of interpretations; from the undeniable effects of the climate crisis to the civil rights movements; from access to education to the preservation of indigenous practices and identity”, the organization announced through its website.

Selected works

In the North and Central America region, the following were selected: Amber Bracken with Kamloops Residential School; Ismail Ferdous, with The People Who Feed the United States; Louie Palu, with Political Year Zero (Political Year Zero) and the Mexican Yael Martínez, with La flor del tiempo. Montaña Roja de Guerrero” (The Flower of Time. Guerrero’s Red Mountain).

While in Africa, the winners are: Faiz Abubakr Mohamed, with the photo Protests in Sudan (Sudan Protests); Sodiq Adelakun Adekola, with Afraid to go to School; Rijasolo, with The Zebu War; Rehab Eldalil, with The Longing of the Stranger Whose Path Has Been Broken.

In Asia, Fátima Shbair triumphed with Palestinian Children in Gaza; Bram Janssen, with The Cinema of Kabul (The Cinema of Kabul); Senthil Kumaran, with Limits: Human-Tiger Conflict (Boundaries: Human-Tiger Conflict) and Kosuke Okahara, with Blue Affair.

For its part, in Europe the winners are Konstantinos Tsakalidis, with Forest fire on the island of Evia (Evia Island Wildfire); Nanna Heitmann, with As Frozen Land Burns; Guillaume Herbaut, with Ukraine Crisis (Ukraine Crisis) and Jonas Bendiksen, with The Book of Veles (The Book of Veles).

In South America, the award went to Vladimir Encina, with San Isidro Settlement Eviction; Irina Werning, with The promise (The Promise); Lalo de Almeida with Amazonian Dystopia (Amazonian Dystopia); Isadora Romero, with Blood is a Seed.

In the region of Oceania and South Asia, those selected are Anonymous, with Resortera (Slingshots); Matthew Abbott, with Saving Forests with Fire; Abriansyah Liberto, with Calina (Haze) and Charinthorn Rachurutchata with The Will to Remember.