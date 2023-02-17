The Mexican Women’s National Team continued this Friday with his preparation for the match against Costa Ricain the second day of the friendly home run, Revelations Cup. The tricolor team defeated its similar Nigeria in their first meeting and now they will look for a second victory.

2023 will be a difficult year for the national representative, after failing to qualify for the Australia-New Zealand Women’s World Cup 2023. Despite the fact that the places for CONCACAF were expanded, the Tri de Monica Vergara failed in the tie held in Mexico in July last year.

Therefore, the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) decided to remove Vergara and bring Pedro Lopez, world champion with the Sub20 of Spain, and who has barely directed two games with the Tri. A tie to a goal against Chili and the victory last Wednesday against Nigeria.

In this regard, the goalkeeper of the tricolor, Itzel Gonzalez, considered that there has been little time to fully evaluate the work of the Spanish strategist. “As the matches progress and we get to know each other better, we will strengthen our style of play,” said the goalkeeper at a press conference.

“It is becoming a very strong group, we are all in a process of growing to new game ideas and little by little we are finding identity with the National Team,” added the América goalkeeper, who started the match against Nigeria in the Revelations Cup.

Finally, she shared her joy that Pedro López has taken her into account for the calls and also lined her up as a starter against Chili and before Nigeria. “For us it is a great motivation, in this new process in which we are in it is very important to gain confidence.”