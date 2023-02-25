While diving, activist Sandra Guzmán holds a sign with the phrase “Climate action now.” Courtesy

“Latin American countries do not know how much it will cost them to face climate change”, is one of the first things that Sandra Guzmán (39 years old, State of Mexico), founder of the Climate Finance Group for Latin America and the Caribbean (GFLAC) clarifies. “There are very few who have done this exercise,” he says. As the head of this organization and a doctor in politics from the University of York (United Kingdom), Guzmán has worked to understand a topic that scares many: how much the countries of the region invest in climate change and how much they do in industries carbon dependent. Also, she has pursued the answer to several questions that are still unclear today: how much money does Latin America and the Caribbean need to prepare for climate change? If they want to fulfill what they promised under the Paris Agreement on global warming, how much should they take out of their pocket and how much can they ask other countries or donors?

Two years ago, with GFLAC, he created the Sustainable Finance Index, a tool that helps map how high or low public investment in climate change is in each country in the region. With this and other exercises, it has also come close to figures such as that it will cost the 21 main emitting countries in Latin America around 25,000 million dollars to be able to comply with what they promised under the Paris Agreement, based on calculations they made from five of those 21 countries.

Ask. Why are you launching to create the Sustainable Finance Index and what does it consist of?

Answer. Because not all countries are clear about their climate accounts. For this reason, at GFLAC we created, a couple of years ago, a Sustainable Finance Index, in which we not only see how much is coming to each country due to climate change issues, but also due to carbon-intensive finance. That is, how much money they receive for activities that generate climate change. Not only can we see the beautiful part: how much I am increasing my flow in trillions of dollars to combat climate change, when there is still financing that goes to carbon-intensive activities. For example, Mexico is one of the countries with the lowest sustainable finances and you understand this because it is also highly dependent on fossil fuels to generate income. Economies are complex and it must be understood that it is not only whether countries spend to mitigate or adapt to climate change, but also how involved their structure is in carbon-intensive economies, because, if so, the decoupling of the economy from the emissions is not that simple.

Q. Precisely the last Index that they published – in 2022, but with data from 2021 – found that Mexico, Uruguay and Trinidad and Tobago are the countries in the region with the worst sustainable finances. What is going on there?

R. They are very different cases each. In Mexico it is because it is a country that, as I said, its income depends a lot on carbon-intensive activities. That is, income that comes from the sale of oil and its export. That brings you a lot of capital and, therefore, there is a lot of public investment in this matter. In fact, the public budget in carbon-intensive economies in Mexico increased a lot in this six-year term. So, if you compare what the country spends to address climate change, it is only 0.05% of the total budget. In the case of Trinidad and Tobago it is similar in the sense that, despite being a small Caribbean economy, it is also highly dependent on fossil fuels. They have failed to decouple their finance from carbon. And, well, finally the case of Uruguay is interesting because, although they have invested a lot in renewable energy, it is not public investment, but primarily private. So what is identified from the analysis of the public is that it continues to be closely associated with carbon-intensive activities and there is little labeled public investment in renewables. Now, there is also something interesting with this country and that is that, unlike most countries, it does not have disaggregated information either. For example, in climate change issues it has almost no budget labeled as such. So, on the point of transparency, which we also analyze with the index, Uruguay has a lot to improve.

Q. On the other side are the countries with a better index, which are precisely the Central Americans. What are they doing right?

R. Well, in general they appear high because lately the Central American countries have allocated more to the issues of climate change and sustainability compared to their total budgets. Obviously, their total budgets are not very large, so it could be said that what they have increased is relatively little in terms of the amount of budget. But they have increased a lot in terms of climate investment labels. For example, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Honduras have increasingly made budget allocations labeled as climate change. Now, it must also be said that I have received comments from colleagues in Nicaragua who think that this government uses climate change as a flag, but it is not necessarily interested in it. So that is also a bit of a topic that is under discussion, what is happening there? Because maybe there is a labeling that is not entirely adequate, but, well, that is the public information that exists. What we have observed, and this is important to say, is that the Central American countries are much more vulnerable to climate change and that has forced them to have much more robust financing in the face of this phenomenon. In addition, they have a better balance because they are not oil countries either, and that puts them at an advantage in decoupling their economies from emissions.

Q. And why is it so important that the region and specifically each country know exactly how much it will cost to prepare for climate change?

R. Because now, globally [y en el marco de las discusiones que se realizan en las Conferencias de Cambio Climático – COP] A new goal for climate financing is going to be agreed, which must go beyond the 100 billion dollars per year that developed countries pledged to give to developing countries in 2009. And if we don’t know how much we need, then how much are we going to demand? But, again, in Latin America very few have done this exercise. Mexico, Colombia and Chile have something, but clarity is needed to demand from other countries and from donors.

Q. At a global level there is also a gap between money, which is used to mitigate climate change, and adaptation, which is less. How does this play out in Latin America, a region that is not primarily a greenhouse gas emitter?

R. I think that is one of the central issues. What about the adaptation? Which when you look at it in the context of financing, there are several challenges. One is that adaptation is very difficult to estimate in terms of costs, because it is not simply a technological change. The second thing is that donors usually want to announce battles as won and for that they tend to measure everything in numbers. And since adaptation is long-term, sometimes you don’t see substantial changes, it’s not so tangible or easy to measure. The last thing is that adaptation often does not provide financial returns, and funders, particularly the private sector, are not interested in that.