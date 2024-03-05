For Mexican soccer, it is increasingly complex to export national talent to Europe, especially from Liga MX. Thus, it is an almost impossible mission for national soccer players to be among the ranks of the best teams on the planet, clubs aspiring to win the 5 major leagues of the old continent. One of these exceptions is the youth Alex Alcalá, one of the most important talents in Mexico and who has made a place for himself within Manchester City.
Trained within the ranks of the Galaxy, Alcalá since he was a child was considered one of the best talents in the world, thus, last year he was signed by Manchester City and at the beginning of 2024 he formally joined the club's academy, where he already has several minutes and even goals. The big surprise came yesterday when the Mexican playmaker appeared in the first team's training sessions, that is, he worked under the orders of Guardiola.
Considering that Alejandro will add minutes with the first team in the remainder of the campaign seems far away due to the depth of the Manchester City squad, but the fact that he is already taken into account to work with the stars is a huge step for a youth player. who has not been in the club for more than three months. Alcalá is a right winger or midfielder with a left-handed profile, keeping his distance, his playing style is similar to that of Phil Foden.
#Mexican #works #orders #Pep #Guardiola
