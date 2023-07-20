the directive of tigers He arrived with the mission of rejuvenating the squad and, if possible, having the best base of Mexicans on the market. The measure does not address a nationalist issue nor does it have to do with saving resources, as happened at the end of the eighties, when the team began its fall to the Second Division.
This is simply due to the reduction in the number of foreigners each team in the league can count on. MX League. A measure that has only caused national soccer players to considerably increase their monetary value, tie or not with their level of play.
The point is that tigersled by Mauricio Culebro, has rejuvenated the squad with elements such as Jesús Angulo, Sebastián Córdova, Vladimir Loroña, Diego Lainez or Pizzuto.
Now there is talk that Ozziel Herrera, who is barely twenty-two years old, but already has played more than a hundred games, is close to becoming a feline, which would cause the departure of another player, to the surprise of many Mexicans.
Who is the footballer who would leave Tigres if Ozziel Herrera arrived?
We are talking about Raymundo Fulgencio. ‘Rayo’ has had good performances with the team tigers. Miguel Herrera even lined him up as a starter in some games.
However, his lack of attitude in pressing moments and irregularity every time he jumps onto the field, make him one of the main candidates to leave the next tournament.
The player will surely have a place in smaller clubs, such as Puebla, Xolos either Atlas. Since the cats in recent years have forged themselves as one of the best teams in Mexico and to be in the auriazules you need maximum perseverance and commitment.
Things that Raymundo has not been able to demonstrate.
