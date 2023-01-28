Today more than ever that Mexican soccer is in chaos. Within the federation they have not managed to sign the new coach of the Mexican team. De Luisa and her entourage drew up a long 60-day plan to present a report on what they had experienced, the path to follow and present the team’s new strategist and, as is true to the custom of Mexican managers, they were not able to comply with that path to follow in time and form.
Right now, De Luisa, with his new employees, are still in the definition stage and it will not be until the middle or end of the following week when it is announced who will take the reins of El Tri for the entire World Cup cycle. Fortunately for the Mexican team, some things are happening automatically, such as their return to the Copa América and two possible friendlies against selected weights in 2023.
A few days ago we reported on 90min that there were high options for the Mexican team to face Germany this year. This possibility is still on the table and it would not be the only stellar game for the Mexican team, since there are enormous options for the Mexican team to meet the world champion Argentina team on the road, who want a tour of the United States and know that facing the Tri is synonymous with success at all levels, mainly in terms of money, since it is a fact that there will be a full house in whatever stadium it is.
