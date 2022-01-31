Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandezhistorical top scorer of the Mexican national team with 52 goals, deserves to return to the Aztec team, after the loss of play of the center forwards summoned by Gerardo Martino.
As we know, the forward of Los Angeles Galaxy He has not worn the Aztec shirt since the Tri tour in the United States for some friendly matches in September 2019, Mexico faced the United States in New Jersey and later Argentina in San Antonio Texas, at that time the player was in the transition between the West Ham and Seville.
At the beginning of 2020, he arrived in the United States with the Los Angeles team and throughout that year, in his presentation in Major League Soccer, he did not deserve to represent the team (in addition, due to the start of the pandemic, there were very few national team games at the end of the year).
The reality was that that year he showed a deplorable soccer level due to his late adaptation and injuries, where he only played 11 games and was able to score a goal. Obviously with that level, nobody asked him in the combined with everything and that he was the top scorer in history.
The problem began in 2021 when the attacker’s claim came, his season with Los Angeles Galaxy was very good in the beginning, and deserved a call before players like Henry Martin Y Allan Pulino they weren’t having a good time.
From then until now, the Chivas youth squad continues without being required by the Tata Martino so he is in a better moment than other footballers, the last time the Argentine coach was questioned about the absence of Hernandezat the end of October 2021, he mentioned that because they are decisions that are up to him and that is how he decided.
The unofficial version that is an open secret about why ‘Chicharito‘ is not called the Tricolor, it is because together with Miguel Layun they attended a bar in New Jersey called “Lavo Brunch NYC” in the company of women during their free time.
But later the women were admitted as part of the concentration at the hotel in San Antonio Texas and even the hotel itself. Hernandez asked to document the passengers on the same trip back to Mexico, all this according to information from the journalist Leon Lecanda from ESPN.
As a result, the sports authorities decided to separate Andrew Mateoswho was part of the logistics team headed by Raul Mendezof his work within the Mexican team.
Since then, the punishment for his indiscipline remains in force by the national strategist and it is that within the group, according to unofficial versions, the group of leaders of the team continue to be upset by the player’s behavior and in this situation it seems that there will be no turning back .
Once you know all that context, you can understand the coach’s discomfort and it seems that there will be no reconciliation until the player takes the initiative. In sports, a striker is needed who has proven to know how to score goals with Mexico, and although he is still questioned and is not to the liking of many, it does not mean that he is still the top scorer in Mexico.
I know what it is, the enthusiasm and attitude of Javier Hernandez they contribute to the group to be inspired in their fight for their goals, the lack of goals is usually a problem, Funes Mori, Henry Martin Y Alexis Vega they seem to have the upper hand against him at present, but he deserves a chance to come back given his strong performance in 2021.
In my personal opinion, the Mexican team needs Javier Hernandez to improve in several aspects, not only in the lack of goals, because as I already mentioned, the three-time World Cup player can contribute beyond football, in addition, that by fixing the situation you can have greater and better harmony within the environment.
