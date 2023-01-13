The Mexican team is in a transition stage. The team, after experiencing its worst World Cup in the last 30 years, must have radical changes at all levels if it really seeks an improvement in sporting terms, changes that must be made from the level of the MX League and go through the Mexican Football Federation, sacrifices that imply reducing and jeopardizing the glorious economic benefits of national football and betting much more on sports.
Several weeks have passed since Gerardo Martino’s departure from the national team, which was an open secret since October of last year, and to this day the FMF has not defined who will be the next coach of the Mexican national team. Another important factor in the future of the Tri is to define the friendly duels that will take place in 2023, since the team will not have a tie as it is local and that is why its sports performance will depend on its friendlies and international tournaments to be played. Everything indicates that this year the Mexican team will hold a friendly against a weight representative.
The German team will seek a tour of the United States to begin its preparation for Euro 2024 and is expected to hold at least two games. One of the teams on the table to face off against the four-time world champion is precisely the Mexican team, since there is a good relationship between both federations and they understand it as an interesting sporting challenge and a viable business for both federations.
#Mexican #team #face #Germany
Leave a Reply