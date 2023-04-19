United States.- It seems that the US SOCCER tired of hearing the homophobic cry in each of the games where the Mexican team It is present, especially where they are measured against the stars and stripes team, so they will implement a new rule that if they do not comply, they will be banned from the USA.

As revealed by the “Outsports” portal, US SOCCER began working together with the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) in May of last year on the possibility of reducing insults and attacks such as those known in Mexico, the famous ghomophobic rite but that until now has not been fully approved because in some

parties have been heard.

Given this situation, the United States Federation would be warning Mexico that if they listen to their fans shout in their most recent friendly match against the United States -which will be played this Wednesday, April 19- they will have to veto them with 2 years without being able to play in US territory.

“The two teams will also agree that if their team’s supporters engage in a discriminatory chant at an International Match in the United States, then that team may not play in the United States for a period of 2 years,” the statement reads. portal publication.

This means that if this Wednesday the Tri fans shout “Puto” they would be condemning the Mexican team to not be able to have a game in the United States until 2025, it should be noted that this would only apply to international friendly games since in tournaments of Gold Cup, Copa América or Nations League no.

For now the FMF and US SOCCER have not confirmed the information but it is expected that it will be done in the next few hours. Claro Sports in Mexico also assured that there is an agreement for that to happen.