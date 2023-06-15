A person exchanges dollars for Mexican pesos. FcoJavierZeaLara (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The forecasts came true. The Federal Reserve has decided to pause the increase in its interest rate after 10 consecutive increases and leave it in a range of 5% to 5.25%. However, this US central bank does not rule out a new rate hike at the end of this year, a forecast that has impacted the exchange rate of the Mexican peso, which weakened its position against the dollar minutes after the decision was announced. of the Fed. The exchange rate of the Mexican peso has gone from 17.11 (its best level since December 2015) to 17.13 units per dollar.

The specter of a possible economic recession in the United States continues to play in favor of the Mexican currency. In the last five months, the Mexican peso has accumulated an appreciation in that period of 9.32%, equivalent to 1.82 pesos. “The Mexican peso had not appreciated so much in a period of five months since December 2020, when it accumulated an appreciation of 10.6%,” Banco Base reports in writing.

The Fed’s decision to stop raising its rates to try to ward off a possible economic recession makes the US currency less attractive compared to other emerging currencies such as the Mexican. Analysts also agree that, unlike other emerging economies, Mexico has an attractive interest rate, at 11.25%, has shown solid fundamentals, as well as a promising horizon at the hands of the nearshoring or company relocation.

Gabriela Siller, Director of Analysis at Banco Base, explains that the interest rate level in Mexico, at 11.25%, is one of the highest in the world for countries with investment grade, a situation that has favored the effect of carry trade compared to other economies, both in emerging countries and among the most developed ones.

Who wins with a ‘superweight’? A strong exchange rate helps to lower the prices of imported items and thus to contain internal inflation. However, in the other trench it puts the export and tourism sector against the ropes and reduces the purchasing power of those who receive remittances. “The current levels of the peso could cause a slowdown in consumption and a lower growth of Mexican exports,” Siller settles.

