The independent video game scene in Mexico continues to grow. During the recent GameSpot Play For All Showcase, it was revealed that Bromio, Mexican studio and distributor behind Duck Box Y Shiba force, they have announced RFM, a new roguelike, which will be available in 2022.

RFM is a roguelike set in a retro-futuristic world, where we can experience a very interesting combat system, which combines elements in real time with a paused menu, very much in the style of Transistor. This is the official description of the game:

“RFM is a roguelike where time is on your side in every battle. Dodge deadly attacks and pause the action to plan your next strike. Each game is different, you choose which rewards to fight for. Invest in a more energetic future with increased health or live in the now – with a revolver mod to add explosive damage. It’s up to you! With a retro-futuristic vibe and a captivating soundtrack, RFM shows a world recalibrating after having joined a dangerous alternate dimension called The Bast. Take on the role of Morgan, with his mercenary skills and tools, robot hands and nerves of steel, and cross the Bast to save a loved one, making a little money along the way.

RFM will be available on consoles, which have not been specified, as well as on PC in early 2022, and you can now add it to your Steam wish list. Let’s hope we have more information about this game developed by one of the most talented studios in our country.

Via: Official statement