The Government of Mexico’s plan to bring internet to all Mexicans continues. The Federal Electricity Commission, through its Telecommunications and Internet for All (CFE-TEIT) division, has announced that it will put SIM cards (smart chips that offer mobile connectivity) on sale in physical and virtual formats through the Commission’s website. state company.

From 30 pesos a month (a little less than two dollars), users can obtain a physical or virtual card with which they can obtain a telephone line with more than one hundred minutes to talk, internet connection and text messages. “We are committed to closing the digital divide at the lowest cost for our end users,” CFE said in a statement. release. “We offer monthly packages from 30 pesos, semi-annual packages from 400 pesos or annual packages from 700 pesos.”

In it place CFE-TEIT website, users can purchase virtual cards to connect immediately or use the points of sale located in 18,586 Financiera para el Bienestar and Mexican Postal Service establishments, in addition to other small businesses allied to the state company.

This is an advance in the National Digital Strategy (EDN) that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has promoted through the CFE, and which represents new competition for the three large private operators in Mexico. On the one hand, Telcel, the mobile operator with the most users in the country and owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, in addition to the American AT&T and the Spanish Telefónica Movistar.

But the Mexican State may have an advantage that private companies do not have in providing mobile telephone service. According to the Federal Telecommunications Law and Broadcasting, published after the Telecommunications reform of 2013, the principle of neutrality of competition obliges the Mexican State to “not generate distortions to the market as a consequence of public ownership.” For Rolando Guevara Martínez, legal advisor of the Federation of Associations and Chambers of Internet Providers of Latin America and the Caribbean, the consequences of the sale of SIM cards can be seen in the medium term. “The Government uses its possibilities to provide different services at a price below the market, which could have consequences in terms of economic competition,” he details.

The truth is that Mexicans want to have a connection and talk at any time. According to the most recent data published by the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), until the first quarter of 2023, more than 136 million mobile lines were registered, the majority with internet access, an advance of more than 10 million accesses compared to the previous year and where every Mexican could own a cell phone.

The IFT itself points out that when granting the concession title for the provision of mobile telephone and internet services, the CFE can only begin operations in locations where there is currently no connectivity. “We could think of a first-generation regulatory environment, where a state agency is the one that provides services to the inhabitants,” explains Guevara.

Furthermore, the arrival of a new player on the market, although it is good news for regular data and voice consumers, also changes the rules of the game. “There is a regulatory vacuum and challenges in terms of compatibility with the devices and the sale of packages and balances over the Internet, customer service and, above all, security of user data,” says Jorge Bravo, president of the Mexican Association of Right to Information (Amedi).

CFE-TEI’s plans are going full steam ahead. A few days ago, the company announced that it will provide satellite internet through Starlink, the satellite internet unit of SpaceX, owned by magnate Elon Musk, to reach communities that are currently disconnected. Although the number of connected devices is increasing, as of this year more than 25 million people do not have the possibility of connecting or do not have the necessary knowledge to do so.

According to the CFE page, several plans can be purchased, using physical or virtual SIM cards. The interested user can purchase a package for a daily plan, monthly or annually, depending on their needs and the amount of data required.

Some of the plans offered by the Federal Electricity Commission on its website.

