The Mexican team caused disappointment at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by being eliminated in the Group Phase after beating Saudi Arabiatie with Poland and fall in front of Argentina.
Despite the failure of the Tricolor, several players were able to increase their value in the market, so we leave you with the ones that increased the most:
The Chivas striker had the goal of delivering a great performance in the World Cup so that the viewers of Europe would put themselves on him. Although he did not manage to score, Gru is closely followed from Spain and the Netherlands, besides, he started in all duels and went from 7.50 million euros at 8 million.
The left side of the Racing Genk He was one of the few Aztecs who could not add a single minute in the joust, since Jesus Gallardo he totally owned it, which is why he recently revealed that he was sorry he was not at the tournament. Despite this, the defender is immovable with the smurfs in Belgium and its value is five million eurosafter having been in four mde.
The right side of the Ajax Amsterdam He was a regular in the eleven of the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino and despite the constant criticism from the fans, he managed to raise his value by going from five million euros at six million.
The other right-back of the team earned his call-up for the World Cup, after being champion with Pachuca in A2022 and showing good football in the last year. The Tuzo youth squad player also went from five million euros at six million.
Undoubtedly the most decisive man in Mexico in the joust, who in the same way as alvarez, managed to earn his place in recent months by being one of the best midfielders in Liga MX. The monarch with the Tuzos managed to raise his value to the €6.50 million.
After the doubts of daddy up front with Rogelio Funes Mori Y Raul JimenezLa Bomba was chosen to start the team’s three matches in the first phase.
The man from America scored a target against Saudi Arabia and is currently appraised at six million eurosafter having recently been at 3.50 mde.
The Most Valuable Player of the Mexican team is El Machín, who has a regular career in the Ajax Amsterdam and has even aroused the interest of large cadres of the Premier League. The 25-year-old pivot is worth €35 millionwhen just a few months ago it was at 22 million, which meant an increase of more than 50 percent.
