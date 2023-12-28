Within the new title of EA Sports FC 24 does not appear Liga MX, which evidently leaves out a large number of Aztecs, except for those who are active abroad. So at least you will have some Mexican options when choosing the Career Mode.
From Europe we can see Edson Alvarez (West Ham), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana), Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), Kenti Robles (Real Madrid), César Montes (Almeria), Orbelín Pineda and Rodolfo Pizarro (AEK Atenas), Andrés Guardado (Real Beits), Raul Jimenez (Fulham), Jorge Sánchez (Porto), Gerardo Arteaga (Racing Genk), Jimena López (Valencia), Julián Araujo (Las Palmas), Johan Vásquez (Genoa), Jordan Carrillo (Sporting Gijón)Paolo Medina (Hermannstadt), Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda (Dundee).
Another large group of Mexicans are active in the MLS wave NWSL from United States. Because of this, you can use Maria Sanchez, Emily Alvarado and Diana Ordóñez (Houston Dash), Carlos candleErik Dueñas, Christian Torres and Antonio Leone (Los Angeles FC), Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Javier HernandezJonathan Pérez and Tony Alfaro (LA Galaxy), Katie Johnson and Scarlett Camberos (Angel City), Reyna Reyes (Portland Thorns), Juan Purata (Atlanta United), Miguel Tapias (Minnesota United), Diego Aceves and Jairo Torres (Chicago Fire)Pablo Sisniega (Charlotte FC), Víctor Ulloa (Inter Miami).
Finally, there is the forward Luca Martínez Dupuy, who develops with him Central Rosary from Argentina, as well as the globetrotter and midfielder Ulises Dávilawho for now is still in Australia with the Macarthur FC.
It is clear that there are Mexican options, however, if you want to use the best qualified, here are the top ten: Edson Alvarez (81)'Chucky' Lozano (81), Memo Ochoa (81), María Sánchez (81), Carlos Vela (80), Emily Alvarado (79)Diana Ordóñez (79), Santi Gimenez (78)Héctor Herrera (78) and Kenti Robles (78).
