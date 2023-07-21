Over the years, the team with the most titles in Mexican soccer, the Águilas del América, has been characterized by repatriating both national and foreign elements of European football.
Today in 90min we present you who are the Mexican soccer players that the Coapa team has repatriated throughout its history.
After his great success on the Old Continent in clubs like Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid, the ‘Pentapichichi’ Hugo Sanchez He was signed by the American team.
After having achieved everything in European soccer, in 1992 the Coapa team decided to repatriate him to continue his triumphant career in Mexico.
He spent only one season with América, playing 29 games and scoring 11 goals. In 1993 he went back to the other side of the pond to defend the Rayo Vallecano shirt.
In 2009 the ‘Guilty’ Miguel Layun He left the Veracruz Red Sharks to go to Europe to sign a contract with Atalanta of Serie A.
After an ephemeral passage through the country in the form of a boot, in 2010 América rescued him so that he could begin to trace his career in Mexican soccer with greater reflectors.
After 4 years at the club, where he won 2 league titles, he once again left for Europe, now more mature, now with Watford.
In 2018 the Mexican defender Nestor Araujo He left Mexican soccer to sign with Celta de Vigo, where he immediately adapted to the coach’s demands and where he stayed for 4 years as the undisputed starter.
In 2022 América decided to ring the bell with his signing, although the defender still needs to give the last stretch to fill the coach’s eye.
The most recent case is that of Santiago Navedaan American youth squad who in 2022 went out to try his luck on the Old Continent with the Miedz Legnica team, from the Polish league, where he only played 18 games.
