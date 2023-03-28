In order for the Mexican National Team to have a better level, it is essential that its figures play in more competitive teams and leagues. Currently there are only three Mexican soccer players in LaLiga and just one in the Premier League, the two most intense tournaments in the world. However, in the coming months, one more item could go to the top division in England.
According to the latest reports, Edson Álvarez, who currently plays for Ajax in the Eredivisie, could sign with Newcastle United. The Magpies are currently in fifth position in the general table of the Premier League and their main objective is to enter European competitions —either the Europa League or the Champions League— at the end of the season.
Ekrem Konur, a specialist in international transfers, indicated through his Twitter account that Newcastle United is monitoring the situation of the 25-year-old Mexican midfielder. According to the Transfermarkt portal, Álvarez has an approximate market value of 35 million euros.
The contract of the former América player expires until June 2025, but the Amsterdam squad would be willing to listen to offers. In the summer market last year, Chelsea came very close to taking the Aztec player, but his proposal came too late and the Netherlands squad had to reject it.
The departure of Edson Álvarez this summer seems quite likely. According to the communicator Kery Ruiz, from the Kery News account, the Newcastle scouts have been following the Mexican containment for some time and would be pleasantly surprised by their statistics. The journalist pointed out that Liverpool also have the Águilas youth squad on their agenda.
#Mexican #soccer #player #sounds #play #historic #Premier #League
Leave a Reply