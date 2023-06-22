Javier Aguirre refused to sign with Club América in order to continue in charge of Mallorca. The Mexican coach has taken the club by the hand towards growth, he arrived as a firefighter to avoid relegation two seasons ago and he succeeded. And now, in the previous cycle, he not only fought the drop to the Second Division with ease, but he was even close to positions in Europe, a fact that earned him a one-year contract extension.
For this reason, the club has high expectations of what Javier and his managers can do in the coming season, as there will be a little more budget and except for some strategic casualties, the team will maintain its base and will have some financial potential to close signings. that make them more competitive. One of them is a Mexican winger who has been playing consistently in Europe for several years, Gerardo Arteaga.
Aguirre wants to strengthen the left side of the defense and has requested the arrival of the player from Genk, a club that was seconds away from winning their local league. Gerardo ends his contract with said club at the end of June and although it was speculated that he had extended it, the reality is that this has not been the case, so “Gerry” is in a position to arrive as a free agent and it is something that It is very attractive to both the coach and the board of directors, who will send the offer to Arteaga’s entourage so that the footballer can make a decision while playing the Gold Cup.
