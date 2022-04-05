At a time when Qatar is opening up to the world with a World Cup on the horizon, a Mexican has denounced how women can become very vulnerable in that Islamic country.

Paola Schietekat arrived in Doha in February 2020 to work for the Qatari government in organizing the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

After a year and a half of living there, he says that he was the victim of an assault.

But when she went to the authorities to file the complaint, the case turned against her: she was charged with “extramarital sex”, a crime under Islamic sharia law.

The 27-year-old was sentenced to 7 years in prison and 100 lashes. Alternatively, they told her, she could avoid that penalty if she married her abuser.

“After this process, I realized that despite my academic degrees, professional preparation, financial independence and despite working for the Qatari government, I am vulnerable to human rights violations by archaic and abusive institutions, and unable to find protection in my consulate,” Schietekat denounced in a Facebook post in which he exposed what happened.

The young woman was able to leave Qatar last year, but Since then, she has claimed that justice has not been done in her case and that her attacker is free.

And he warns that Mexicans, and also vulnerable groups such as women and LGBT people who visit that country for the World Cup later this year, could be victims of the Qatari system.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard He met with her last Friday and assured that they will put at her disposal the best lawyer to defend her.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard He met with her last Friday and assured that they will put at her disposal the best lawyer to defend her.

She regrets that the support did not arrive until her case began to appear in the headlines of the news and the Mexican and international press last week.

Your allegation of assault

Based in the Middle East since 2019, Schietekat moved to Qatar in February 2020 to work as an economist for the Supreme Committee, the entity in charge of organizing the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

It was a dream job, as she herself said, until it was abruptly interrupted on June 6, 2021.

According to the complaint of the young Mexican, at night and while she was sleeping, an acquaintance of hers from the Latino community in Doha forced her way into her apartment and physically assaulted her.

The alleged attack left him with several injuries to his arm and abdomen, he said.

He went to the police to report the attack, but his insufficient command of Arabic and the lack of advice from the Mexican consulate, or an external lawyer, always according to his account, soon complicated things for him.

“The consul did not advise me on how my complaint could be used against me.”the young woman explained to the Mexican press.

And it is that by seeking to reach the final legal consequences, as recommended by the Mexican consul in Qatar, Luis Ancona, Islamic law puts women in a disadvantageous position compared to men.

Accused of “zina”

His attacker was called to appear before the authorities, but he used an argument that favored him: he claimed that he had a relationship with Schietekat.

“Although there was no evidence to support his accusation, there was no presumption of innocence for me either. And if I was a victim, the authorities treated me as a criminal,” said the young woman.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) of Mexico, the Qatari authorities launched an investigation “which resulted in the accusation of the zina crime against the national and her aggressor.”

This is how sexual relations outside of marriage or premarital relations are defined, which are punishable by up to 7 years in prison and 100 lashes.

“Qatari legislation severely punishes some behaviors under the religious code (sharia),” explains the SRE.

In the process, the police tried to subject her “to a virginity test”, which Schietekat described as a “dehumanizing, humiliating and re-victimizing act” from which she was able to get rid by forcibly presenting a divorce certificate that she previously underwent.

“The Prosecutor’s Office released me on the condition that I leave my cell phone at their disposal to complete the investigation into the ‘fornication’ case,” exposed.

Although she was released on bail, the same thing happened with her alleged aggressor, for which she feared for her safety if she remained in the country.

The support of Mexico

Schietekat pointed out that the Mexican embassy in Qatar offered him “accompaniment” at first, but did so “with a notorious ignorance of the local culture, laws and language, which facilitated the poor administration of justice.”

“The support I received from the consul was minimal and dismissive,” she said, adding that once she hired an outside lawyer, the Mexican authorities left her to her own devices and even dismissed the reported man’s fears of assault.

Before the aggressor’s contacts through social networks, they suggested “close the door and continue on hold,” the young woman assured in her public complaint.

Schietekat managed to leave Qatar 20 days after the attack.

For its part, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said in a statement last week that the embassy “has provided support to the compatriot and has ensured that due process is respected, in accordance with the laws in force in that country.”

For her, that statement had “the objective of invalidating me. At no time was a little empathy expressed. There were false statements,” said.

Many Mexicans expressed their support for Schietekat, who has said he hopes justice will be done in his case and even values ​​the possibility of returning to Qatar.

On March 6, a hearing is scheduled in Doha to resolve her situation and for which the young woman is preparing.

