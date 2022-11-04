The labor reform that extends vacation days in Mexico has taken another step forward. The senators have approved this Thursday the reform of articles 76 and 78 of the Federal Labor Law to extend the vacation period of Mexican employees. With 89 votes in favor, the plenary session of the Upper House endorsed the reform that will now go on to be discussed in the Chamber of Deputies. The initiative establishes that workers who have been working for more than one year will enjoy an annual paid vacation period of 12 working days, which will increase by two working days to reach 20 days for each subsequent year of service. A substantial increase compared to the law still in force, which only allows six days of vacation during the first year of work. In the transitory articles of the recently approved opinion, it is clarified that the reform will enter into force on January 1, 2023 or the day after its publication.

“Since the promulgation of the Federal Labor Law, in force since April 1970, 52 years ago, article 76, which establishes six vacation days, has not been reformed even once. In addition to the fact that the economic conditions are not the same, of course that in 1970, we better understand that work is one of the many components for a full life”, highlighted the president of the Labor Commission, Napoleón Gómez Urrutia, during the defense of the reform.

Senator Casimiro Méndez, from Morena, highlighted the importance of this reform, as it provides the opportunity for workers to spend more time with their families. “This is an act of labor justice, which strengthens the struggle of Mexican workers,” he said during his intervention. Senator Patricia Mercado insisted that the few days of work vacations became a social claim that overwhelmed the legislators. “The right to free time, to leisure, may seem like a luxury, but they are not, vacations are a right, these 12 days will be a new floor of labor rights, the ILO recommends 18 days of work”, she mentioned before the Full.

The opinion – which had been at an impasse last week – also establishes that the modifications will be applicable to individual or collective work contracts in force on the date of its entry into force. Another of the reform changes establishes that employees will be able to continuously enjoy at least 12 days of vacation. Employers must grant vacation days three months after completion of the year of service. Currently, a worker can demand this labor right until after six months.

The proposal has not been without criticism from the business sector, which ensures that a reform must be implemented in a phased manner to avoid higher costs for companies. “The proposal of the business sector is that the application of the reform be progressive so that in 2023 nine days are granted and by 2024, 12 days,” said the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) in a statement.

Mexico is the country in Latin America where workers have fewer vacations, it is even below Cuba, Nicaragua and Panama, where they have 30 days off. In the statement of reasons for the opinion, the legislators assured that 75% of Mexicans suffer from fatigue due to work stress, surpassing countries such as China and the United States, so that changing the way work is seen would improve the quality of citizens’ lives.

