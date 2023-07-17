After spending more than three years in prison in Miami, Florida, Héctor Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes, a prominent mexican scientist Originally from El Espinal, Oaxaca, he was released on July 14. sources was accused of espionage and sentenced in February 2020 for allegedly being a Russian government secret agent.

After accepting the charges against him, he has completed his sentence and has agreed to be deported As part of the measures implemented by the government of USA.

The sentence imposed on Fuentes was four years, but accepting deportation ends your incarceration. During his time in prison, his family and acquaintances spoke out in favor of his release, including in his hometown, where the inhabitants held a demonstration demanding his release.

Cabrera Fuentes is recognized for his important scientific research, including the discovery of a technique for prevent cardiac cell death after a heart attack. In addition, he has developed a cream to treat diabetic foot, which helps in the regeneration of skin tissue in people suffering from this disease.

He mexican scientist was an outstanding student, completing his studies in Mexico and later obtaining a PhD in Molecular Microbiology at the University of Kazan, Russia, and in molecular cardiology at the University of Giessen, Germany, where he resided for many years.

figcaption data-dl-input-translation=”true” data-gramm=”false” data-lt-tmp-id=”lt-814165″ > Demonstration for the freedom of scientist Héctor Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes. Photo: Quadratin

In addition to his work scientific, Cabrera Fuentes has supported the students of his hometown, El Espinal. One of the projects that he promoted, although it has not yet been carried out, is the creation of a Research Center in this isthmus town.

According to the United States Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Mexican scientist was released on July 14 and the immigration laws of that country were applied immediately.

With his release, Héctor Cabrera Fuentes begins a new stage after facing espionage chargesallowing him to resume his scientific career and continue his important work for the benefit of society.