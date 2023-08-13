One of the biggest earrings that Mexico has as a country is the development of sport and in general, what it is to compete internationally with the best in the world. If one reads the news daily about the injustices suffered by our Olympians, what can you expect from someone who seeks to represent us in something like Pokemon World Championships. Despite all the adversities that being in such an important tournament represents, several Mexicans got their tickets and were measuring themselves against the most important competitors this year in Yokohama, Japan.

During the event, we had the great opportunity to chat briefly with Pablo Mezaone of Mexico’s main hopes in Pokemon World Championships 2023 from Yokohama, who managed to sneak into the second day of competitions of Pokémon TCG where unfortunately, he was eliminated. Likewise, we chat with Daniel Nuneznational representative in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet which was opening in a Pokemon Worlds and who had to say goodbye in the first rounds of the competition.

In the following video you can see a little more of their reactions after the action they took, in addition to telling us a little about how they see the region compared to the rest of the world.