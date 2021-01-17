File photograph of the former head of the Army of Salvador Cienfuegos from February 18, 2013. Jos M ndez / EFE

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) has disclosed this Saturday night the file that it prepared against General Salvador Cienfuegos. The investigation responds to the evidence sent by the United States prosecutor’s office in November. There are thousands of pages of which you can barely read two sentences in a row. With the idea of ​​protecting personal or sensitive data, the investigating agency has concealed practically all the information, making it difficult to know exactly the depth of its investigation.

Published on its website, the FGR has divided the investigation into two volumes. Most of the first is crossed out. There are more than a thousand pages, in which the FGR has even hidden the content of documents released by the Government. On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Relations published the 743 pages of messages allegedly exchanged between Cienfuegos and the H-2 mafia clan, a spin-off of the Beltrán Leyva cartel. The material was collected by US authorities over years and sent to Mexico at the end of last year, while Cienfuegos was in prison in New York.

On October 15, the US justice arrested the general in Los Angeles. Secretary of Defense during the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), Cienfuegos had traveled to the city on vacation with his family. The military man was unaware that justice had been looking for him since the previous year, for an accusation of drug trafficking and money laundering. Cienfuegos was imprisoned in the United States until November 18. Given the claims of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the administration of Donald Trump agreed to drop the charges against the general, so that he could be processed in Mexico. The Justice Department sent accumulated evidence against him. But the FGR concluded that there was no evidence to prosecute him. This Thursday, the investigating agency reported that it would not prosecute the general.

Without being much clearer than the first volume, the second reveals some details of the investigation of the Mexican prosecutors. The most interesting part comes near the end. On January 9, prosecutors summoned Cienfuegos to testify as a defendant. The general went to the prosecutor’s office and denied the accusations. The level of detail of the general is surprising, referring specifically to some of the messages that appear in the evidence sent by the Department of Justice. Cienfuegos says: “Another message of my supposed authorship, is from June 22, 2016, addressed to the user (…) ‘ON DAY 30 I GO OUT 2 WEEK OF HOLIDAY OR GOOD, IF YOU DON’T WANT ME TO HAVE SO TITO CARIÑO ‘, [es] completely false, since during the six years that I held the position of Secretary I never vacationed ”.

His statement spans several pages, partly crossed out. The most personal ones are legible: “Personally, I have been significantly affected in my prestige and leadership formed with work and dedication, being an example of honor and loyalty, for almost six decades of uninterrupted services, day and night, with disposition daily and permanent, away from the family many times and exposing life other times, my story is that of most of my colleagues and they will be thinking, when and how they can be involved in criminal acts as they have tried to do with me ”. In that diligence, the prosecutors did not ask Cienfuegos questions.