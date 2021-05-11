The candidates for the governorship of Nuevo León, Samuel García from Movimiento Ciudadano (left) and Adrián de la Garza from the PRI-PRD coliation. RR.SS.

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) reported this Monday that it is investigating the two main candidates for governor of Nuevo León, Adrián de la Garza, from the PRI-PRD coalition, and Samuel García, from Movimiento Ciudadano. García leads the polls in the northern state, ahead of De la Garza. Both figure well above the third place, which occupies the candidate of Morena, the party of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. In a statement released late at night, the FGR explained that the investigation against De la Garza is for “buying and coercing the vote.” In the case of Samuel García, the initiation of the investigations responds to contributions of money that the candidate allegedly received “illegally” and “for electoral purposes.” This turnaround comes less than a month before the June 6 state elections.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, affirmed this Tuesday that he did have interference in the complaint against the candidates and has celebrated the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office. “I denounced it here because it is an electoral crime, a candidate handing out cards, making use of the people’s need, a shameless and shameless purchase of the vote. That the Prosecutor’s Office investigate and that the law is applied, electoral fraud is a serious crime. If not, why was the Electoral Prosecutor’s Office created? Why was the Constitution amended? If it is going to continue the same, no, even if the hypocritical conservatives get angry, “he declared this morning in his morning conference.

The FGR attributes its decision to investigate De la Garza to “a large number of citizen complaints.” The agency indicates that the candidate has requested “the female vote in his favor, in exchange for the delivery of a so-called ‘pink card’, which allows obtaining money, once said candidate wins the elections for governor.” This action, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, clashes with the Constitution, which orders informal preventive detention for “the use of social programs for electoral purposes.” The institution does not clarify in the statement if it will seek to imprison De la Garza. López Obrador exhibited in two of his morning press conferences the “pink cards” allegedly offered by the PRI candidate.

It is not the first time that PRI candidates have faced problems over similar issues. In 2017, the candidate for governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo Del Mazo, based a good part of his electoral campaign on the “pink salary”, a social program aimed at women in the region. Then, Morena reported the case to the National Electoral Institute (INE), but the agency determined that the program did not constitute “immediate gifts or benefits” that could influence the electorate.

The emergence of the FGR in the case of the Nuevo León candidates represents an escalation with consequences that are difficult to foresee. More when there are just weeks to go before the elections, with the country sliding at increasing speed due to polarization. The movement is also surprising, because the opening of an investigation does not imply the arrest of those investigated, less the end of their candidacies.

In the case of De la Garza, it is also surprising that the prosecution ignores more serious allegations of links with criminal groups, which the candidate has avoided explaining. Last week, EL PAÍS reported that De la Garza’s name appeared in a document of payments to authorities that the Army allegedly seized from Los Zetas in 2009 in Monterrey. De la Garza also appeared in a report prepared by the Spanish police after the arrest of the Los Zetas link in Europe five years ago.

This newspaper has contacted spokesmen for De la Garza’s campaign to find out their position on the FGR statement, but for now they have preferred not to comment.

Regarding Samuel García, a favorite in the polls, the Prosecutor’s Office indicates having received a complaint from the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) “for allegedly criminal acts, indicated in article 15 of the General Law on Electoral Crimes, which refers to contributions in money or in kind, as well as funds or goods of illicit origin, used illegally for electoral purposes ”. In addition to García, the complaint includes his wife, father and father-in-law. The Prosecutor’s Office hopes “to obtain, as soon as possible, the appropriate legal determination in this case.”

It is not very clear what contributions García or his family would have received in the context of the current campaign. In April, investigations by federal agencies, including the UIF itself, aired in the press, indicated that García was being targeted by strange movements of money carried out by him and his relatives. There was the case, for example, of a transfer for 26 million pesos, which the candidate received in 2012, from a company classified as a ghost by the Tax Administration Service.

Regarding the FGR statement, the candidate has published a message on his Twitter account: “The day that a competent authority requires me, I will appear to clarify any issue because I have nothing to hide, there is no irregularity in my campaign and much less in my personal or professional life ”.

